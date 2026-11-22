Education experts say schools may treat under-18 pupils playing GTA VI as one factor in welfare concerns, as several Scottish councils report attendance dips after release.

Parents have been warned that children under the age of 18 who play Grand Theft Auto VI, known as GTA VI, could be flagged by schools as having safeguarding concerns. The cult video game franchise originated in Dundee, and its latest instalment was released in Scotland at midnight on Wednesday last week. Education experts say the adult content of the 18-certificate game is the reason schools could record younger pupils playing it as a safeguarding issue.

GTA has long been notorious for scenes of graphic violence, criminality and sexual content. Players can gun down civilians, carry out carjackings and pay for private dances in strip clubs. The game was also launched worldwide during the same week that several Scottish schools reported a slump in attendance.

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Schools Could Log GTA VI Play as a Welfare Concern

Schools could record younger pupils playing GTA VI as a safeguarding matter, according to education experts, because the game carries an age 18 certificate and contains adult material. Former Downing Street adviser Chris McGovern, chairman of the Campaign for Real Education, said parents and schools should treat pupils accessing the game as a child protection issue.

Mr McGovern argued that such games are as addictive as hard drugs and contribute significantly to the mental health crisis among young people. He also described the effect of GTA VI on young minds as almost as serious as climate change, and called for parents to wake up to the dangers of children living in an alternative virtual world.

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It is understood that playing GTA VI under the age of 18 is not normally a safeguarding issue in itself. Instead, schools could treat it as one factor among a wider set of welfare concerns, particularly where a child's wellbeing, behaviour or attendance is being affected.

Several Scottish Councils Report Attendance Drops

South Ayrshire Council, North Lanarkshire Council, Stirling Council and Moray Council all reported that their attendance figures were down after the game's release. The Mail understands that some parents in Glasgow received emails from their children's secondary schools warning of a slump in attendance linked to GTA VI.

South Ayrshire Council recorded a 2.7 per cent drop in the number of children who attended school on Thursday last week. A council spokesman said attendance across its schools showed a slight decrease in secondary school attendance compared to the equivalent day last year.

Stirling Council reported a 1.1 per cent drop in attendance across secondary schools on Thursday last week, although there was no change in primary school attendance. Moray Council said its schools had even reached out to children to explain the importance of attending lessons.

Not every area saw a decline. Aberdeenshire and Highland said there was no noticeable drop in the number of pupils attending lessons.

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Councils and Rockstar Games Offer Competing Views

Councils have stressed that existing procedures already cover concerns about pupils. A Moray Council spokesman said schools have safeguarding guidance and procedures in place, and that any safeguarding concerns would be managed directly by the school under those arrangements.

Inverclyde Council said it would not automatically regard someone under 18 playing the game as a concern. However, it added that issues could arise where access to age-inappropriate content formed part of a wider pattern of risk, or was affecting a child's wellbeing, behaviour, learning or attendance. Tom Bennett OBE, a school behaviour expert and government behaviour adviser, told the Mail that schools could record exposure to inappropriate adult content as a safeguarding concern where circumstances warranted it, but that it would not automatically be a safeguarding matter simply because a pupil had played the game.

Rockstar Games, which makes GTA VI, has long defended the violence and criminality depicted in its games. The company argues that the series is a satire of American culture rather than an endorsement of criminal behaviour. Co-founder Sam Houser once said that, as outsiders, the British developers were able to see America for what it is.

Rockstar executives have also stressed that players are given freedom over their choices rather than being forced down a particular path. Mr Houser previously argued that the game's appeal lay in players being able to choose what to do in its open world, while criminal acts were often met with consequences such as escalating police attention through the wanted-level system. Rockstar Games was contacted for comment.