The departure of one of the most successful managers in Premier League history, as the Spaniard ended his 10-year reign at Manchester City. His impact on the league, the current reign of terror on Newcastle, and the challenges the club faces in replacing him will be discussed.

The Spaniard will take charge of his final game on Sunday after 10 years and six Premier League trophies for the Citizens. Enzo Maresca is expected to take over from Guardiola this summer after he left Chelsea by mutual consent in January.

Man City have given Newcastle plenty of trouble over the years and this campaign has been a particularly damaging one for their record in the clash. He will be leaving a tremendous impact on the Premier League and could well have achieved a level of domination that will never be seen again





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