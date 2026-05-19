Guardiola's Potential Rest, International Management Speculation, Enzo Maresca's Appointment at Man City

Shearer believes Pep Guardiola may rest for a year before returning to management after departing Manchester City. Enzo Maresca, Guardiola's former assistant at City, may take over at the Etihad Stadium, causing debate about whether he can follow the Spanish manager's philosophy.

Regardless of the eventual destination of the Premier League trophy, Shearer believes it will be a while before we see Guardiola in the dugout again.

Following Guardiola's departure from City, Shearer anticipates he may rest for a year before returning to management, potentially with an international team. Enzo Maresca, the former Chelsea assistant manager, has been widely reported to take over at the Etihad Stadium, although Shearer doubts it will be an easy task due to the intensity of Guardiola's legacy. Shearer expresses sadness at Guardiola's potential exit and considers him to be one of the greatest managers in Premier League history.

Roy Keane slams a Man Utd star after Nottingham Forest win. Manchester City manager and former Barcelona star Pep Guardiola has delivered unprecedented success to Premier League football, leaving some to argue whether he will be regarded as the greatest manager in history





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