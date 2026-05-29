Gucci becomes title sponsor of Alpine Formula One team for 2027 season

Gucci partners with Alpine to create Gucci Racing Alpine Formula One Team, marking the first luxury fashion house title sponsorship in F1 and extending the brand's sports collaborations.

Demna Gvasalia, the Georgian designer who took over as artistic director of Gucci , has added a new chapter to the brand's expansion into the world of sport.

After staging a spectacular cruise ship fashion show in New York that featured celebrity guests such as Mariah Carey, Kim Kardashian and Playboi Carti, the creative direction of the house is now shifting toward motorsport. Starting with the 2027 Formula One season Gucci will become the title sponsor of the Alpine team, which currently occupies fifth place in the 2026 constructor standings with drivers Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto.

The partnership will rebrand the team as Gucci Racing Alpine Formula One Team and the cars will race in the house's signature red green and gold palette. A bespoke logo will accompany the livery, consisting of an interlocking double G with the word Racing placed underneath. In a statement Gucci explained that the collaboration is grounded in shared values of performance precision discipline and excellence at the intersection of luxury and sport.

Francesca Bellettini, president and chief executive of Gucci, highlighted that this is the first time a luxury fashion house has taken on a title partnership in Formula One and that it reflects the brand's ambition to occupy a cultural stage where sport, performance and global reach converge. She added that the alliance is more than a presence on the grid it is an expression of the brand's identity and future direction.

Renault Group chief executive François Provost said the aim of the partnership is to reach new audiences and younger generations. Flavio Briatore, executive advisor to Alpine, pointed out that the team is entering the 2027 season with its strongest points tally ever and that the collaboration with Gucci signals the growing momentum behind the squad. Gucci is no stranger to high‑profile sport collaborations.

World number one tennis players Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka serve as global brand ambassadors and regularly appear on court with Gucci bags. In the lead‑up to the French Open the house launched a playful campaign titled The Original Sinner that reimagined tennis iconography around Sinner's name. The Alpine partnership therefore extends a broader strategy of aligning Gucci with elite performance arenas.

The collaboration also promises cross‑promotional opportunities, from bespoke merchandise to immersive brand experiences at Grand Prix venues, and will likely see the fashion house leverage its design expertise to influence team apparel, fan engagement and digital content. Industry observers see this as a bold move that could set a precedent for other luxury brands seeking visibility on the world sport stage.

The deal reflects a growing trend where fashion, entertainment and sport intersect, creating new platforms for storytelling and consumer connection. As Gucci continues to expand its cultural footprint, the partnership with Alpine may become a benchmark for how luxury can merge with the high‑octane world of Formula One





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