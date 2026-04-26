Gucci’s Iconic 1995 Blue Satin Shirt Makes a Triumphant Return Under Demna Gvasalia

The legendary Gucci blue satin shirt, first worn by Kate Moss in 1995 and later by Madonna, is back in a new collection by Demna Gvasalia. Originally priced at £500, the shirt is now being sold for £1,100, with second-hand versions fetching even higher prices. The re-release has sparked excitement among fashion lovers, though its absence from Gvasalia’s debut show suggests a careful balancing act between nostalgia and innovation.

Fashion history often repeats itself, and few pieces embody this cyclical nature better than the iconic Gucci blue satin shirt first introduced in 1995. Originally designed by Tom Ford , the shirt gained legendary status when a 21-year-old Kate Moss wore it paired with velvet trousers during his groundbreaking Gucci show.

The look became an instant classic, further cemented when Madonna donned the same ensemble at the 1995 MTV Video Music Awards. Now, over three decades later, the shirt is making a triumphant return under the creative direction of Demna Gvasalia, who quietly reintroduced it in Gucci’s latest collection with a hefty price tag of £1,100. The original shirt, which sold for £500, has become so rare and sought-after that a second-hand version recently fetched £3,778 on the resale market.

Fans who missed out on the first release now have another chance to own a piece of fashion history, though at a significantly higher cost. Interestingly, Gvasalia chose not to feature the shirt in his debut Gucci show in Milan earlier this year, despite inviting Kate Moss to close the event in a black sequin gown.

This omission may have been a strategic move to emphasize the originality of his vision, though Gucci’s official Instagram account and website have since celebrated the shirt as part of the Generation Gucci collection, which blends archival designs with modern aesthetics. Whether Tom Ford, who left Gucci 22 years ago, approves of this homage remains unclear, but he is no stranger to being referenced by the brand.

During Alessandro Michele’s tenure as creative director, he also revisited Ford’s archives, reimagining satin shirts with deep V-necks and tailored trousers reminiscent of Moss’s iconic look. For fashion enthusiasts, the return of this legendary shirt is a moment worth waiting for—provided they can justify the steep price





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