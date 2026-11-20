Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez leads consultation on whether Guernsey joins UK online safety laws before March deadline. Survey targets youth views for 2027 implementation.

Islanders are being urged to share their opinions on the future of the Bailiwick's online safety regulations as officials determine if Guernsey should adopt new restrictions on social media platforms. The Policy and Resources Committee, led by President Lindsay de Sausmarez, is currently exploring the legal and social implications of extending the upcoming UK legislation to the island. This consultation is critical because the Bailiwick is not automatically included in the British government's plans for online safety reforms.

Core Mechanism Of Policy Extension

The core issue revolves around the timing of the UK government's implementation of changes, which is scheduled for March. To ensure that Guernsey's position is clearly communicated before this deadline, any proposal to adopt these rules must be presented to the States of Guernsey in early 2027. This specific timeline allows the local government to formulate a formal stance on whether the island's residents should be subject to the same digital protections and restrictions that will apply in the United Kingdom.

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Deputy de Sausmarez emphasized that the primary objective is to convey the island's preference regarding inclusion in the ban as soon as possible. This clarity is needed to inform the UK government's ongoing discussions with major social media providers. If Guernsey decides it wants to be included, the government must articulate not just the desire for inclusion, but the extent to which these restrictions should apply to local users. This proactive approach aims to prevent a regulatory vacuum or confusion once the British laws take effect.

Stakeholder Views On Youth Protection

The consultation process is heavily focused on the perspectives of young people, who are the primary demographic affected by social media regulations. The survey is specifically designed to capture the voices of individuals aged 13 and up. Deputy de Sausmarez stated that it is vital to understand the thoughts of the youth before a final decision is made. This engagement is seen as a moral imperative, even if the logistical constraints of the timeline make extensive debate difficult.

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The government has acknowledged that the short timeframe for establishing a position means it is not possible to undertake more extensive engagement with young people before the end of the year. Despite these limitations, officials have committed to promoting the survey as widely as possible. The goal is to maximize participation among the youth demographic to ensure that the final policy reflects the genuine concerns and preferences of those most impacted by online safety measures. This targeted outreach attempts to balance administrative efficiency with democratic responsiveness.

Market Impact And Provider Uncertainty

One of the most significant challenges identified by officials is the uncertainty surrounding how social media providers will implement these rules. Deputy de Sausmarez warned that if the Bailiwick decides it wants to be included in the ban, there is no guarantee that social media companies will apply the restrictions specifically to Guernsey users. The global nature of these platforms means that technical implementation may not allow for such granular geographic distinctions.

Conversely, the reverse situation is also possible, meaning that providers may not necessarily distinguish between Bailiwick users and UK users when introducing changes in response to the legislation. This lack of control creates a complex dynamic for policymakers. If the island opts out, residents might still be subject to UK-style restrictions if providers choose a blanket approach. If the island opts in, it may not receive the tailored protections it seeks. This ambiguity adds pressure on the Policy and Resources Committee to make a well-informed decision quickly.

Next Steps For Implementation

The immediate next step for the Bailiwick is the completion and analysis of the current public consultation survey. Once the data is collected, the Policy and Resources Committee will review the findings to draft a recommendation for the States. The aim is to have a clear position ready for submission in early 2027. This submission will serve as the official voice of Guernsey in negotiations with the UK government and international tech firms.

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The final decision will carry significant weight for the future of digital life in the island. It will determine whether Guernsey aligns itself with the strictest standards of online safety or maintains a separate regulatory framework. The outcome will also influence how social media companies manage their compliance efforts in the region. As the March deadline approaches, the pressure on policymakers to provide clarity will only intensify, making the current consultation period a critical juncture for the Bailiwick's digital governance strategy.