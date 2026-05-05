Guernsey Islands: A British Escape with French Charm

Discover the Islands of Guernsey, a unique archipelago offering a blend of British heritage and French flair. Explore five distinct islands, each with its own character, history, and natural beauty. From stunning beaches and rugged cliffs to ancient castles and delicious local produce, the Islands of Guernsey provide an unforgettable island-hopping adventure.

Just 40 minutes from the UK, you'll find a collection of islands that combine French flair with a distinctly British heritage. The Islands of Guernsey – there are five in total – are fringed by pale gold sands and cobalt waters.

Here, you can go wild swimming and hike rugged cliff paths, savour the islands' sun-blushed produce and find rolling landscapes that inspired everyone from Renoir to Victor Hugo. With five islands to visit and a uniquely different character, the Islands of Guernsey make for a fantastic island-hopping adventure. Look out for brooding, centuries-old castles and German bunkers left over from occupation during World War II – a hint of these islands' strategic importance throughout history.

Guernsey, Alderney, Sark, Herm, and Lihou each have their own personality and it's easy to weave them together for a unique island-hopping escape. History to take your breath away: Le Trépied Dolmen is a Neolithic tomb dating back 4,000 years. Book your getaway with British Airways Holidays, and your flight and chosen hotel will be wrapped up in an easy, ATOL-protected package.

With the support of a 24/7 helpline, and a generous checked baggage allowance, you can reserve the whole thing with a low deposit, spreading the cost with flexible payments. Find your island idyll. With five islands to choose from, adventure awaits. Begin in Guernsey, the largest island, with bustling St Peter Port, guarded by 800-year-old Castle Cornet.

Here you'll discover rich history, richer food, cliff walks and lovely stretches of sand. Cross the cobbled causeway to Lihou, a natural haven. Wetland and marine reserves are a magnet for more than 150 species of coastal birds, and you can take a dip in the tidal Venus Pool and go rockpooling with the kids. Refreshingly different: The water in tidal Venus Pool is warm and crystal clear.

Herm, just a 20-minute boat trip from Guernsey, feels exotically beautiful with its white sands. Spot dolphins in the water as you take the 20-minute boat to Herm, a tranquil sanctuary of white sands and cliff paths with a view of France and its own puffin colony. Wilder still is Sark, with no cars or paved roads. Here, you can explore by horse-drawn carriage or bike, or paddle the coves in a kayak.

Creux Harbour on Sark: The tiny, quirky island is car-free, so enjoys a relaxed pace of life. By night, look up to see the incredible starry display – this is the world's first Dark Sky Island.

Finally, there is Alderney, the second-largest island, with excellent farm-to-table restaurants and a pastoral paradise of green winding lanes to explore, as well as the Channel Islands' only railway. Coast to country. There are more than 100 beaches on the island of Guernsey alone, so you're sure to find a favourite. Crest a dune flecked with sea grass for a view of the clear, turquoise waters lapping at white sands, shingle, or colourful crushed shells.

Beach beauty: Braye Beach on Alderney is one of many beautiful parts of the coastline to enjoy. Across all the islands, you'll find different ways to enjoy the rugged coast, whether it's swimming in serene bays, kayaking or perhaps taking a surfing lesson. Head inland and more outdoor adventures await. These islands are threaded with walking paths, taking you from vertiginous cliffs to pretty villages.

You can cycle the winding country lanes, stopping off to explore flower-filled gardens. Feeling adventurous? Combine land and sea with a coasteering adventure, scrambling over rocks and jumping in the water. Living history.

The islands have been home to humans for thousands of years. Neolithic dolmens, menhirs featuring pagan deities, and giant stones still stand, hinting at times and cultures very different from our own. Castle Cornet has been guarding St Peter Port for 800 years. Roam the ancient battlements, looking out to sea, before descending to explore any of the four museums it now houses.

A landmark for centuries: The imposing Castle Cornet guards St Peter Port. More recently, Fort Grey and several coastal defensive towers were built in the early 19th century to defend against Napoleon. You can also explore bunkers and underground batteries from the German occupation during World War II, or even take a flight in a real Spitfire fighter plane. Fabulous food.

With such fabulous scenery, make the most of al fresco dining, with most restaurants offering beer gardens, terraces, and balconies where you can soak it all in. Munch a crab sandwich from a beach kiosk by day, followed by Michelin-starred scallops and hand-picked seaweed by night. The dairy is second to none, with heritage Guernsey cows supplying milk for world-famous butter, cream, and ice cream. Cream of the crop: Enjoy a delicious Guernsey ice cream, made with local cows' milk.

Pick up supplies for a picnic from one of the islands' many 'hedge-veg' stalls, small local stands with honesty boxes and a single small producer behind them





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