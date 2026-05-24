Guide to Improved Sleep: Dr. Rangan Chatterjee's 90-Minute Rule

Dr. Rangan Chatterjee, a bestselling author and podcast host, shares his tips for improving sleep quality. He emphasizes the importance of maintaining a tech-free environment for 90 minutes before bed, getting morning sunlight, and consuming the last meal of the day earlier. His recommendations come from his own experiences as a health expert and his understanding of circadian rhythm and sleep conditions.

A doctor has revealed a 90-minute rule for those who find it difficult to fall asleep or remain asleep throughout the night. He emphasizes the importance of no tech for 90 minutes before bed, removing screens from the bedroom, and getting morning sunlight within 30 minutes of waking.

Additionally, he advises avoiding caffeine after 12pm and consuming the last meal of the day earlier in the evening. Dr. Chatterjee's tips come from his experience as a bestselling author and podcast host. He shares health advice on Instagram and has highlighted the connection between circadian rhythm, morning light, and sleep quality. The 90-minute rule, among other strategies, can help improve sleep for those who struggle with sleep





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Sleep Tips For Better Sleep Circadian Rhythm Tech-Free Environment Morning Light Caffeine Intake Meal Timing

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