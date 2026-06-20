Guillermo Rodriguez Joins Season 35 of Dancing With The Stars

Guillermo Rodriguez, the sidekick to Jimmy Kimmel, has joined season 35 of Dancing With The Stars. Rodriguez will be competing on the show this fall, along with other new dancers including a new dancer from The Next Pro, Jackson Olson, Ciara Miller, and Maura Higgins.

A late night star who used to be a security guard earning $20 an hour has joined season 35 of Dancing With The Stars . Guillermo Rodriguez , the sidekick to Jimmy Kimmel , will be on the competition show this fall.

Kimmel made the announcement himself on his late night show that the 55-year-old from Mexico will be on the show. Rodriguez has been working on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for 23 years, having started on the show as a security guard. After their on-air banter became a highlight of the show, Rodriguez was asked to be a part of the show.

A full list of cast members, including stars and pro dancers, is set to be unveiled on September 2 on Good Morning America. Other new dancers joining the series include a new dancer from The Next Pro, which is hosted by Robert Irwin, Savannah Bananas' Jackson Olson, Summer House star Ciara Miller, and Love Island's Maura Higgins. The training for the show is meant to be quite grueling, according to Maura.

She exclusively told Us Weekly in May that she is looking for a partner who will push her to her limits. Maura wants Mark as her partner, but she is open to having anyone else as long as it is not Gleb. Ciara wants Val as her partner, and she is looking forward to the competition





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Guillermo Rodriguez Dancing With The Stars Jimmy Kimmel The Next Pro Jackson Olson Ciara Miller Maura Higgins

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dancing On Ice star shares wedding plans with fiancé after big career changeEXCLUSIVE: Former Dancing on Ice star Vanessa Bauer talks tying the knot after her engagement to her fiance last year and her exciting move from skating to the big screen

Read more »

Emma Barton 'accidentally reveals' Roman Kemp is joining Strictly Come DancingEmma Barton appeared to give away the next Strictly contestant in an awkward moment on The One Show on Thursday night. The EastEnders star seemed to accidentally reveal that Roman Kemp is also on the lineup as she made an awkward blunder on live TV.

Read more »

Chris Appleton is the fourth celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2026The world-renowned conceptual hair stylist is heading to the ballroom in September

Read more »

Georgina Rodriguez Stars on Harper's Bazaar Cover Amid Ronaldo's World Cup DrawGeorgina Rodriguez graces the cover of Harper's Bazaar Spain in swimwear as Calzedonia's new ambassador, while Cristiano Ronaldo faces a draw with Portugal in his record sixth World Cup appearance and deals with teammate criticism.

Read more »