Guiseley secured a historic FA Cup second round victory over Sutton United with a 94th-minute penalty by Jordan Thewlis. This dramatic win marks a major milestone for the club in English football competition history.

Guiseley AFC delivered a historic performance to defeat National League side Sutton United, securing their place in the second round of the FA Cup for only the third time in club history. The match concluded in the 94th minute when Jordan Thewlis converted a penalty kick to break a goalless deadlock. This victory allows the Lions to advance to the next stage of the tournament, marking a significant achievement for the league two below their opponents.

Match Details and Penalty Winner

The decisive moment arrived after five minutes of added time were signaled at the end of normal regulation. Referee Zac Kennard-Kettle pointed to the penalty spot following a challenge on substitute Jordan Thewlis inside the Sutton United area. The 34-year-old striker, playing in his second spell with Guiseley, stepped up to take the spot kick. He successfully sent Sutton goalkeeper Spike Brit the wrong way to score the only goal of the contest. This late strike provided fitting reward for a Guiseley team that had created the better chances throughout the match.

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Stakeholder Positions and Early Game Dynamics

Sutton United, possessing the status of being two divisions above Guiseley, began the fixture with greater intensity and control. In the fifth minute, Ollie Brown found himself under pressure from a long ball. Jermaine Francis played the ball across, but Guiseley defender Joe Knight was unable to stretch and reach it. Shortly after, Knight attempted to combine with Francis, but Jack Hall rushed off his line to deny the Sutton attacker. Middlesbrough product Sam Folarin also spooned a good chance for Guiseley when they failed to deal with a long ball during the early phases.

Stakeholder Positions and Tactical Shifts

As the game progressed, Guiseley began to assert their influence over the proceedings. Elliot Owen headed wide from a corner in the 27th minute, and left-back Brown missed a goalbound opportunity shortly after. Form Harrogate Town promotion winner Jack Emmett volleyed off target when the ball came loose to him. Brown had a header nodded away after Cam Wilson's free-kick caused problems for the Sutton defense. Right-back Lucas Odunston volleyed into a crowd of defenders after a clearance was cut out. The first half concluded with Guiseley having the better chances, although most of their efforts fell to defenders.

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Real-World Impact and Medical Delay

The standard interval was significantly extended to 36 minutes due to a medical incident that occurred at half-time. This delay affected the tempo of the second half, which started in a less open fashion. Guiseley winger Amir Berchil grew stronger as the game went on. Harrison Hopper released Berchil with an excellent ball in the 53rd minute, but Murphy's subsequent shot was blocked. Jake Taylor headed wide after Tinker snuffed out a dangerous break down the left side. The pristine playing surface became slippery under the floodlights and cold night air, impacting player movements as Berchil beat Besart Topallaj but Murphy fell at the vital minute.

Real-World Impact and Final Moments

Home fans celebrated an 86th-minute penalty appeal, only for the referee to rule that Jack Tinker was brought down just outside the area. Thewlis made a hash of the subsequent free-kick, but that error would soon be forgotten. Berchil got on the end of a long ball as the game ticked into stoppage time, but he could only shoot at the goalkeeper. Omar Mussa provided Sutton's first shot on target a couple of minutes later. However, Thewlis forced his way into the area to win the penalty that sealed the victory. Manager Ian Richard embraced Thewlis at full-time, celebrating a result that etched Guiseley's name into FA Cup history.