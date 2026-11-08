Guiseley Stun Sutton United With Stoppage Time FA Cup Upset

Jordan Thewlis scored a stoppage-time penalty to secure a famous 1-0 victory for Guiseley against Sutton United in the FA Cup first round on November 7, 2026. This result marks a significant achievement for the seventh-tier club in English football history.

Guiseley AFC achieved a monumental upset in the FA Cup first round by defeating Sutton United with a 1-0 scoreline at Nethermoor Park on Saturday, November 7, 2026. The match, which featured a seventh-tier side against their higher-ranked opponents, concluded with a dramatic finish that cemented the local club's place in football folklore. The victory was secured through a late penalty kick, showcasing the unpredictable nature of cup competitions where lower-league teams frequently challenge established professional sides.

Match Timeline And Key Moments

The contest began with high intensity as Sutton United, competing in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, sought to impose their will early on. Elliot Owen and Oliver Brown both created promising opportunities for the visitors, with both players testing the Guiseley defense. Despite these early scares, the home side managed to keep the score level as they held their ground against the pressure applied by the Lions.

Also read Guiseley v Sutton United: Juggling FA Cup and league is not an issue for Lions

Before the halftime break, the tension peaked when midfielder Jack Emmett delivered a dangerous header that was cleared off the goal line. This critical defensive intervention prevented Sutton United from taking the lead and kept the match balanced. Guiseley relied on these defensive resilience moments to survive the opening half, ensuring they remained competitive as the players headed into the locker room with the score tied at zero.

Second Half Struggles For Sutton

The second half witnessed a shift in momentum as Guiseley improved their performance levels against the opposition. Defender Ben Brookes fired a powerful shot across the face of the goal, attempting to break the deadlock. However, Sutton United responded with their own offensive efforts, including a header from Temi Babalola that sailed over the crossbar following a corner kick.

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As the regular ninety minutes expired, the match remained goalless, setting the stage for a decisive moment in stoppage time. The game had been tightly contested throughout, with both teams creating half-chances but failing to convert their opportunities into actual goals. The atmosphere at Nethermoor Park remained electric as fans from both sides anticipated a potential draw or a late winner.

The Decisive Penalty Kick

Guiseley AFC secured their memorable cup win when Jordan Thewlis stepped up to take a penalty kick in the fourth minute of added time. Thewlis slotted the ball home to score the only goal of the match, sending the home crowd into delirium. This late strike ended the contest and ensured that Guiseley would advance in the FA Cup, eliminating Sutton United from the tournament.

The celebration at fulltime was immediate and widespread, with players and staff embracing the historic victory. Jordan Thewlis was mobbed by his teammates after the decisive moment, highlighting the personal and collective significance of the goal. The final whistle confirmed that the seventh-tier side had overcome a strong opponent through grit and a crucial moment of brilliance.

Celebrations And Manager Reaction

Guiseley manager Ian Richards celebrated the victory passionately with his players and coaching staff after the match concluded. Richards was seen hugging match winner Jordan Thewlis at fulltime, acknowledging the player's contribution to the team's success. The manager's reaction underscored the emotional weight of the result for a club operating at a lower tier of the English football pyramid.

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The images from the match captured the joy and relief of the Guiseley squad, with photographs showing Ian Richards celebrating with player Lebrun Mbeka. The visual record of the event, taken by Jonathan Gawthorpe, serves as a testament to the hard work and dedication required to achieve such an upset. The club's social media and local press will likely highlight this victory as one of the finest moments in recent history for Guiseley AFC.