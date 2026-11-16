Gus Lamont Death Theory: Dog Attack Suspicions Emerge at Oak Park Station

New concerns in Yunta suggest South Australia Police's accidental death theory regarding Gus Lamont may involve a working dog at Oak Park Station. Details on the investigation and family response.

South Australia Police continue to investigate the mysterious disappearance of four-year-old Gus Lamont, whose life ended near Oak Park Station in the isolated town of Yunta. The core of the current inquiry rests on a police theory that the child died accidentally on September 27, 2025, and was subsequently buried by his grandmother, Josie Murray. This narrative has shifted from private investigation channels into the public domain, sparking renewed debate about the specific circumstances surrounding the boy's death and the role of the station's working animals in the tragedy.

Police Theory and Burial Allegations

The leading theory held by South Australia Police posits that Gus Lamont did not vanish due to foul play in the traditional sense, but rather succumbed to an accidental incident at the remote pastoral property. According to sources familiar with the investigation, detectives believe the boy died on September 27, 2025, and that Josie Murray later buried his body on the premises. Josie Murray first publicly addressed this accusation during a 7NEWS Spotlight interview in June, where she categorically rejected the claim as ludicrous. She has consistently maintained her innocence and denied any involvement in the concealment of evidence or the disposal of the child's remains.

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Community Suspicions Regarding Working Dogs

As the police theory gains traction, a more specific and troubling concern has emerged among residents of Yunta regarding the potential involvement of the station's working dogs. Locals suspect that Gus may have been killed by one of the kelpie dogs that frequently accompany Josie and her husband, Shannon Murray. The prevailing sentiment in the community is that the body was disposed of to protect a beloved animal from being euthanized. Under South Australian law, if a dog is found to have killed a human, councils typically issue a destruction order for that animal to be destroyed.

Legal Isolation of Pastoral Unincorporated Areas

The urgency to protect the dogs in this specific instance is compounded by the unique legal status of Oak Park Station. Yunta is located within a Pastoral Unincorporated Area, meaning it does not fall under the jurisdiction of a local council. Instead, the area is managed directly by the state government. This isolation removes the standard local administrative protocols that might otherwise handle animal destruction orders, potentially creating a complex legal gray area. The theory suggests that Murray buried the boy to avoid the destruction of a key working animal that is essential for sheep farming operations in such remote regions.

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Family Separation and Property Dynamics

The tension surrounding the investigation has caused significant fracture within the family. Gus Lamont lived at Oak Park Station with his maternal grandparents, Josie and Shannon Murray, as well as his mother, Jessica Lamont, and his one-year-old brother, Ronnie. Following allegations that the Murray grandparents withdrew cooperation from the police investigation, Jessica Lamont and Ronnie departed the property. They moved 300km south to the family home in Adelaide, distancing themselves from the site of the tragedy and the intense scrutiny surrounding the grandparents. Gus Lamont was allegedly last seen by Shannon Murray around 5pm while playing in a sand pile outside the homestead. By 5:30pm, when called for dinner, the child was nowhere to be found.

Ongoing Forensic Search and Lack of Evidence

Despite the evolving theories, South Australia Police have not yet produced concrete evidence linking the death to a specific cause or individual. Forensic investigators have thoroughly searched the Oak Park Station property and seized various items, including a vehicle, a motorbike, and electronic devices. To date, none of these items have yielded actionable leads regarding the boy's fate. Josie Murray has stated that she and her husband sit on their verandah with their dogs each evening, questioning how such a tragedy occurred. The kelpie dogs have been a visible presence throughout the investigation, appearing in family photographs and during interactions with media personnel, yet no official statement has confirmed their involvement in the death or the subsequent burial.