Portsmouth's attempt to sign Gustavo Caballero permanently on a move from Santos has failed to meet the deadline. Prono, the player's representative, has confirmed the existence of multiple clubs' interest in the winger, particularly from the English and Scottish football leagues. With the 2026 World Cup in mind, several clubs are believed to be tracking Caballero's progress and working towards securing his services. His impressive performance during his loan spell in Portsmouth has led to him becoming a fan favorite. However, the current loan agreement includes an exclusive transfer option, which Portsmouth has not been able to exploit by the deadline. Negotiations with other clubs are likely to intensify before Caballero's return to Paraguay.

Portsmouth ’s agreement with Gustavo Caballero on a permanent move has officially fallen through, leaving the club and other interested parties in a deadlock. With the 2026 World Cup in mind, several clubs are tracking the winger and seeking to secure a deal.

Caballero has endeared himself to Portsmouth fans with his impressive performance during his loan spell. However, the current loan agreement includes an exclusive transfer option, which Portsmouth has not been able to exploit by the deadline. Prono, the player's representative, has confirmed other clubs’ interest, with English Championship and Scottish clubs on the lookout for the Paraguayan international. Caballero’s strong performances and confidence boost from his Portsmouth coach have gained him recognition for the upcoming global tournament.

With negotiations likely to continue before his return to Paraguay, the future of the player remains uncertain





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Sports Portsmouth Gustavo Caballero Option To SIGN Transfer Option Loan Deal World Cup Paraguay Interest From Other Clubs Negotiations Other Clubs' Interest English Championship

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