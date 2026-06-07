Gut Microbes and Bile Acid Receptor Offer New Hope for Sleep Apnea-Related Heart Disease

A study in mice shows that blocking a key bile acid receptor, FXR, can significantly reduce arterial plaque buildup caused by sleep apnea, pointing to probiotic or bile acid supplementation as future treatments.

A groundbreaking study presented at ASM Microbe 2026 reveals a promising new target for treating and preventing severe cardiovascular complications associated with obstructive sleep apnea , a disorder affecting millions globally.

Conducted by researchers from the University of California, San Diego, the investigation used mouse models to explore the role of gut microbes and bile acid signaling in mitigating the heart and metabolic damage caused by sleep apnea. The findings highlight the critical involvement of a specific bile acid receptor, the farnesoid X receptor (FXR), in driving the accumulation of arterial plaques under sleep apnea-like conditions.

Notably, when this receptor was genetically removed in the mice, the development of fatty plaques in major arteries dropped significantly, and disruptions to the gut microbiome were minimized. The research suggests that microbially modified bile acids and their interaction with FXR are central to the disease process, opening avenues for potential therapies such as bile acid supplementation or probiotic interventions.

The study compared two types of mice: those genetically prone to heart disease (ApoE knock-out mice) and those with both heart disease predisposition and a missing FXR receptor (ApoE/FXR double knock-out mice). These groups were exposed to either normal room air or intermittent hypoxia conditions mimicking sleep apnea.

Over the course of the experiment, the team analyzed fecal samples to monitor changes in the gut microbiome and metabolome, and at the conclusion, they examined the extent of atherosclerosis in the heart. The results demonstrated that the absence of FXR led to a marked reduction in arterial plaque buildup in the aorta and aortic arch, though some plaques persisted in the pulmonary artery.

Additionally, the negative impacts of simulated sleep apnea on gut microbial composition and metabolic profiles were less severe in the FXR-deficient mice. Lead author Celeste Allaband, DVM, Ph. D., emphasized that these findings reinforce the pivotal role of FXR signaling in mediating the cardiovascular risks linked to sleep apnea. The researchers are now pursuing multiple follow-up directions, including analyzing human datasets to identify comparable patterns and testing whether supplementing specific microbially modified bile acids can prevent or reduce disease progression.

They also plan to explore the preventive potential of certain beneficial microbes as probiotics. With these next steps, the work paves the way for innovative, microbiome-informed strategies to combat the life-threatening complications of sleep apnea, offering hope for improved outcomes in the millions of patients affected worldwide





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Sleep Apnea Bile Acids FXR Receptor Gut Microbiome Atherosclerosis Cardiovascular Disease Probiotics Metabolomics Obstructive Sleep Apnea Microbial Modification

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