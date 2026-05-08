Gwen Stefani Kicks Off No Doubt Residency in Las Vegas as Blake Shelton Sends Sweet Support

Gwen Stefani launched her No Doubt residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, marking the band's first extended live engagement in years. Despite Blake Shelton's absence due to his own concert, he sent a heartfelt note to his wife, dispelling persistent split rumors. The residency is a significant milestone for Stefani, making her the first female-fronted headliner at the venue.

Gwen Stefani made a triumphant return to the stage on Wednesday as she officially launched her highly anticipated No Doubt residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The 56-year-old pop icon, known for her electrifying performances, reunited with her legendary bandmates Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young for a series of shows that will run through June 13. This marks the first time No Doubt has embarked on an extended live engagement in nearly a decade, following their show-stopping performances at Coachella in 2024 and the FireAid benefit concert in Los Angeles.

The residency is a significant milestone for Stefani, as it makes her the first female-fronted headliner at the groundbreaking Sphere venue, joining the ranks of past performers such as U2, Dead & Company, and the Eagles. Despite the excitement surrounding her return, Stefani’s husband, country star Blake Shelton, was noticeably absent from her opening night.

However, his absence was not due to any tension in their relationship. Shelton, 49, was performing his own concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, just a short drive away. Before taking the stage, Stefani shared a heartwarming moment on her Instagram Stories, showcasing two bouquets of flowers sent to her dressing room. One of the bouquets included a sweet note from Shelton, which read, 'Good Luck Pretty Girl!

I Love You! Love - Blake.

' Stefani, who married Shelton in 2021, expressed her gratitude in the clip, saying, 'I have the best husband. ' The couple has faced persistent split rumors over the past year, but they have consistently denied any issues in their marriage. In January, they further silenced the speculation by sharing a steamy kiss during their New Year’s Eve celebration.

A source close to the couple told TMZ that Shelton was disappointed he couldn’t attend Stefani’s show but plans to catch one of her performances later in the residency. Meanwhile, Stefani’s three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale—Kingston, 19, Zuma, 17, and Apollo, 12—were also not in attendance, as it was a school night. Stefani gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her pre-show routine, sharing a photo of herself playing on a retro pinball machine.

The No Doubt residency holds special significance for Stefani, as it marks a homecoming of sorts. She previously held her Just a Girl: Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater from 2018 to 2020, which was cut short by the pandemic. The announcement of the Sphere residency coincided with the 30th anniversary of No Doubt’s iconic third album, Tragic Kingdom, which was released on October 10, 1995.

The album spent nine consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 and produced a string of timeless hits, including Just a Girl, Spiderwebs, Don’t Speak, Sunday Morning, and Excuse Me Mr. The band initially went on hiatus in 2004 while Stefani pursued her solo career with the smash debut album Love. Angel. Music. Baby.

They reunited in 2012 to release their sixth studio album, Push and Shove. Despite the persistent rumors, Stefani and Shelton have remained steadfast in their commitment to each other. In March, Shelton released a breakup-themed track titled Hangin’ On, which he later clarified had 'no reflection' on his relationship with Stefani.

Sources close to the couple have repeatedly dismissed the split speculation, with insiders telling TMZ in December that the two stars were 'completely baffled' by the rumors and that their relationship was stronger than ever





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