Two Gwent Police officers were dismissed for gross misconduct after failing to search homes of missing victims in the fatal Cardiff car crash that killed three young people.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has confirmed that two Gwent Police officers, PC Richard Hardwick and PC Lauren Livingstone, were dismissed from the force for gross misconduct. Their termination follows a disciplinary hearing that found they bungled the initial investigation into a fatal vehicle collision in Cardiff that resulted in the deaths of three young people. The decision marks the conclusion of a rigorous review into the handling of the missing persons report filed by the families of the victims.

The Fatal A48 Crash Incident Details

On March 4, 2023, at approximately 2am, a Volkswagen Tiguan carrying five young adults collided with trees near a dual carriageway in the St Mellons area of Cardiff, South Wales. The occupants of the vehicle were Eve Smith, aged 21; Darcy Ross, aged 21; Rafel Jeanne, aged 24; Sophie Russon, aged 20; and Shane Loughlin, aged 32. All five individuals became trapped inside the wreckage after the impact.

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The group remained missing for nearly 46 hours before being located. Gwent Police received the first missing persons report regarding the group at approximately 7.30pm on March 4, 2023. Tragically, the authorities did not discover the victims until March 6, 2023, nearly two days after they were last seen by friends and family. During this critical window, the victims suffered in the crashed vehicle.

Gross Misconduct Findings by IOPC

PC Richard Hardwick was found to have breached police professional standards of behaviour by failing to search the homes of two women reported missing by their families. These women were Eve Smith and Darcy Ross. The Independent Office for Police Conduct determined that PC Hardwick also lied to his supervisor and investigators, falsely claiming he had carried out the searches. He recorded inaccurate information on the official police log to conceal his failure to act.

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PC Lauren Livingstone faced similar findings of gross misconduct during the same period. She attended the scene with PC Hardwick but did not search the properties when she was present. Instead, she intentionally added vague details to the police log, suggesting that searches had been completed when she knew they had not. Both officers were also found to have been dishonest when they verbally assured their supervisor that the searches were done.

Impact on Victims and Family Response

The consequences of the officers' actions were severe. Both PC Hardwick and PC Livingstone have been sacked from Gwent Police and will be placed on the College of Policing's barred list. This designation prevents either officer from working in policing roles in the future. The regulator described the behaviour of the two PCs as inexcusable, stating that they had failed in the fundamental basics of policing expected of them.

Emma Borg, the mother of victim Eve Smith, expressed that the dismissal of the officers was an important step for the bereaved families. She stated alongside Eve's sister, Lauren Doyle, that while no outcome can undo the tragedy, the pursuit of truth was necessary. Ms. Borg emphasized that the dishonesty established during the proceedings undermined the missing persons investigation and the trust the families desperately needed. She noted that the families felt their honesty was questioned when they simply wanted help to find their daughters.

Ongoing Consequences for St Mellons Community

Passenger Sophie Russon and Shane Loughlin survived the crash but were seriously injured. Rafel Jeanne, Eve Smith, and Darcy Ross were found dead at the scene. The emotional toll on the families has been immense, with relatives holding back tears and consoling one another as the verdict was read. Ms. Doyle noted that the family never wanted to spend years scrutinizing police decisions but simply wanted their girls found.

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The dismissal serves as a formal acknowledgment of the procedural failures that occurred in the days following the crash on the A48. The families have repeatedly recounted the most painful periods of their lives to ensure accountability. While the search for answers continues for some, the sacking of the two officers closes the chapter on the internal disciplinary process regarding the initial response to the missing persons case in Cardiff.