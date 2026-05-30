Gwyneth Paltrow Discusses Lingering Wrath from Past Trust Violation with Esther Perel

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow discusses the intense and lasting feelings of wrath she still carries years after a close person betrayed her trust. In a conversation with psychotherapist Esther Perel on the Goop podcast, she explores the universal pain of betrayal, the difficulty of moving on, and the journey toward regaining self-confidence. Perel explains how a lack of accountability from the betrayer can cause a victim to lose trust in themselves, a wound that can persist for decades.

Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about the profound and lingering sense of wrath she continues to feel years after a close person violated her trust.

The actress and Goop founder, 53, discussed this deep emotional wound during a recent episode of the Goop podcast, titled AI and Modern Dating, where she spoke with renowned Belgian psychotherapist Esther Perel. Paltrow described the feeling as an intense, shocking anger that remains raw despite the passage of time.

She reflected on how, if she were to verbalize her internal dialogue, it would be shocking in its intensity, highlighting how betrayal by someone you truly trusted can leave a permanent scar on one's emotional landscape. The specific incident occurred many years ago, yet it still preys on her mind, illustrating that the aftermath of a significant breach of trust is not easily resolved with time alone.

Paltrow did not disclose the identity of the person or the exact nature of the betrayal, but she pondered whether this experience of being irreversibly changed by such a violation is universal. She asked, Is this everybody when they feel betrayed? This question opened a broader discussion with Perel about the psychological consequences of betrayal. Esther Perel, author of The State of Affairs and Mating in Captivity, provided expert insight into the dynamics of trust and betrayal.

She explained that the initial pain of betrayal is compounded when the offending party fails to take accountability for their actions. This lack of remediation can lead the victim to internalize the doubt, resulting in a loss of trust in their own judgment. Perel articulated this by saying, Because I've had faith in you and because I knew who I put my trust in, with you doing that to me, you now make me distrust myself. I've lost my confidence.

I'm constantly waiting and watching to see if other people will do something to me because of you. She emphasized that the hurt can persist indefinitely; the person may have been out of one's life for a decade, but the emotional residue remains, manifesting as a constant state of hypervigilance. The conversation then naturally transitioned into the topic of infidelity within romantic relationships and the possibility of healing.

Paltrow inquired about how couples can truly rebuild trust after such a fundamental breach, noting that one always has one eye open. She also explored the comparative severity of different acts of infidelity, questioning whether a single encounter on a business trip is as damaging as a long-term parallel relationship. Perel responded that the pain is subjective, stating that to some people, a one night stand is as painful as a 20-year affair.

This underscores that the violation of trust, rather than the specific act, is often the core wound. While Paltrow kept the details of her personal experience vague, she did reference a past incident involving a 'frenemy' described in a 2009 Goop newsletter. In that earlier account, she wrote about a person who was hell-bent on taking me down and who did what they could to hurt me.

She recounted feeling deeply upset and angry upon realizing this person was venomous and dangerous. Although she tried to take the high road and restrained herself from fighting back, she admitted to feeling a sense of deep relief and happiness when she later heard that this individual had suffered an unfortunate and humiliating turn of events. This retrospective glimpse offers a window into Paltrow's complex emotional response to betrayal-a mixture of victimization, suppressed retaliation, and eventual schadenfreude.

The podcast discussion, therefore, serves as a contemporary reflection on a long-standing personal theme, connecting her past written account with her present understanding of wrath and the enduring challenge of restoring self-trust after a profound violation. It also frames her experience within a larger human context, suggesting that the struggle with betrayal and its lingering effects is a common, though deeply personal, part of the human condition





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gwyneth Paltrow Esther Perel Betrayal Trust Wrath Goop Podcast Infidelity Self-Trust Relationships Emotional Healing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Thrill of Watching Partner Flirt with OthersA woman shares her experience of being turned on by her boyfriend's interactions with other men, highlighting the importance of trust and open communication in their relationship.

Read more »

Wearable Devices Emerge as First Point of Health ConversationAn expert analysis details how consumer wearables are shifting from fitness accessories to primary health gatekeepers, influencing clinical routing, regulatory oversight and patient trust.

Read more »

Gwyneth Paltrow strikes back at grossed-out fans with arugula dairy substituteGwyneth Paltrow, the Goop founder, shared a short video of a basket of greens on her counter, joking that they were 'milked fresh from my garden.' She responded to her fans' disgust over her unexpected dairy substitute, arugula, by doubling down on her cooking segment on The Today Show.

Read more »

Mercedes told “don’t intervene” in feisty Kimi Antonelli-George Russell F1 title battleMercedes have been urged to trust its drivers as they battle for the F1 world title.

Read more »