Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her Unconventional Dairy Substitute

Gwyneth Paltrow recently appeared on the Today show to discuss her unconventional dairy substitute, arugula, and her plans to expand her Goop Kitchen empire nationwide.

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed the surprising ingredient she uses as a dairy substitute when cooking. The 53-year-old actress opened up about her unexpected culinary tips and tricks during a cooking segment on Wednesday's episode of the Today show.

She said that if you want to avoid dairy, one trick that she does is she dices up arugula and puts it in. It sounds weird, but it kind of adds, like, a nice texture to it, and it's delicious. Fans were left completely perplexed by Paltrow's 'weird' suggestion, with some even finding it 'disgusting'. Paltrow's eating habits have long been headline news.

Last year, the Oscar-winner shockingly ditched her ultra-strict Paleo diet after following it for years. The idea of the Paleo diet, also known as the Paleolithic or caveman diet, is to eliminate modern foods and eat what our ancestors would have. Read More Gwyneth Paltrow breaks her silence on daughter Apple Martin landing movie role. Paltrow says that 'inflammation' was one of the reasons and her and her husband Brad Falchuk, 55, 'became Paleo a few years ago.

' However, Paltrow said she was 'sick' of the diet and that she had started reintroducing some of her favorite foods. She also appeared on Wednesday's episode of the Today show to discuss the expansion of her Goop Kitchen empire and hinted at scaling nationwide in the future. On the daytime talk show, Paltrow talked about taking Goop Kitchen to New York City after the success of 14 locations in California.

It's takeout and pickup and delivery only, she explained when asked if her brand was intended to be a restaurant. And when I say engineered, like, we engineered the packaging for that and every time we tasted something, we put it in the back of a car for 45 minutes to make sure that it arrived still tasting great. She continued: Food is the quickest way to feel better and to look better.

And of course, now every doctor in America will tell you that. We developed this really, really delicious, very healthy suite of items that are gluten-free and peanut-free, allergen-free. You can make them vegan. You can make them dairy-free.

When Today host Savannah Guthrie said arugula seemed 'weird' as a dairy substitute, Paltrow told her: It sounds weird, but it kind of adds, like, a nice texture to it, and it's delicious. Paltrow later opened up about watching her two adult children go off to their next phase of life. Her eldest child, daughter Apple Martin, 22, recently graduated from Vanderbilt University.

In addition to her daughter, Paltrow also shares son Moses Martin, 20, with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Moses is currently a sophomore at Brown University, where he is said to be studying music. I really struggled when they all went and then I thought OK, I'm all good. And then in September again, I kind of fell off a cliff for the second, she said of her empty nest.

But now I feel like, it's what you want to happen. It's what you hope will happen that they will go off to their next phase of life and find their people





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Gwyneth Paltrow Arugula Dairy Substitute Goop Kitchen Paleo Diet

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