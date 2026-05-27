Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Martin Lands Movie Role Opposite Jude Law

Gwyneth Paltrow has spoken about her daughter Apple Martin's new movie role opposite Jude Law. Apple will be starring in a Nancy Meyers movie, set to be released in 2027. The film also features Owen Wilson, Penelope Cruz, and Kieran Culkin.

Gwyneth Paltrow has spoken for the first time about her daughter Apple Martin landing a movie role opposite her former The Talented Mr Ripley costar Jude Law .

The 53-year-old GOOP founder was talking to Savannah Guthrie on the Today show when she beamed over her mini-me child. She expressed her pride in Apple's achievement and shared her advice to young people going into show business, saying that it's hard but worth pursuing if that's their absolute truth. Gwyneth also promoted her son Moses, who is signed with Interscope Records for his band People I've Met, which she called 'amazing.

' Apple Martin, 22, has landed her first major film role in a Nancy Meyers romantic comedy set to be released in 2027. She will be starring alongside Jude Law, Owen Wilson, and Penelope Cruz, among others. Paltrow has already worked with three of the other actors her daughter will star with, including Law, Cruz, and Wilson. The plot of the film has not yet been disclosed, but Meyers dropped a hint three years ago that the film is semi-autobiographical.

It is about 'a group of people making a film and the magic and mystery of what we do,' she wrote online. Apple Martin has also appeared in fashion campaigns for brands such as Gap, self-portrait, and Chloé. She has also collaborated with French fashion house Chanel. The film is set to be released on December 25, 2027.

Apple Martin recently graduated from Vanderbilt University in Nashville with a degree in Law, History and Society. She is also working with her mother Paltrow's manager Cade Hudson at Hudson Management Group. Apple's other acting credit is a small role on the show Rooster with Steve Carell. She is signed with a power agent at CAA and is making her feature film debut in Meyers' comedy





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