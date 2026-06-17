Gwyneth Paltrow's Mediterranean Getaway Amid Controversy

Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk wrapped up their glamorous getaway amid a swirl of fresh controversy. The Oscar winner departed Sardinia aboard a luxury private jet with her TV producer husband. Paltrow came under fire for promoting a luxury residential development in Israel, which drew criticism from some accusing her of taking a political stance amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza and Lebanon.

Gwyneth Paltrow was spotted leaving her Mediterranean escape on Wednesday as she and husband Brad Falchuk wrapped up their glamorous getaway amid a swirl of fresh controversy.

The Oscar winner, 53, who showed off her enviable figure just days earlier in a two-piece swimsuit, departed Sardinia aboard a luxury private jet with her TV producer husband, 55. Dressed in a chic striped top and khaki trousers, the mother of two kept things understated on departure day, though her unmistakable Hollywood glow still stood out.

The Marty Supreme star completed her look with a high-end designer handbag as she strolled alongside Falchuk, who opted for a casual ensemble, before boarding a VistaJet aircraft owned by billionaire Thomas Flohr. Just days earlier, the couple had been relaxing on a yacht, soaking up the sun in their respective swimwear as they cruised through the Greek islands, even as reports surfaced of their 'heated' political debates behind closed doors.

The timing also comes amid renewed scrutiny of Paltrow's recent promotion of a luxury residential development in Israel, which drew criticism from some accusing her of taking a political stance amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza and Lebanon. Paltrow came under fire last week after starring in an advertisement for Israeli real estate group Aviv Melisron, where she appeared front and centre in a promotional video showcasing its 51 Park development of luxury apartments in the affluent city of Herzliya.

In the collaboration, she is seen waking up in a high-rise apartment and getting ready for the day, while outlining the benefits of living near a park. Her appearance quickly divided opinion online, with some social media users praising her involvement while others condemned it. One social media user wrote: 'Gwyneth Paltrow promotes $10M penthouses in Herzliya while Gaza burns and Lebanon bleeds,' while another accused the actress of being 'consciously uncoupled from morality.

' However, others defended her involvement. One user posted: 'Paltrow, who is Jewish, has spoken out consistently against antisemitism and raised her voice to free the hostages.

' 'So many has-been celebs demonize Israel to revive failing careers. The biggest stars know that refusing to dehumanize Israelis isn't just great business. It's the right thing to do,' the social media user added. Paltrow has previously been open in her condemnation of the October 7 Hamas attacks in 2023.

Paltrow also shared messages of support for the families of hostages in the aftermath of the October 7 attack, including one post that read: 'To the families of each hostage whose life was stolen, I have thought of you every day for 11 months, but today I send you my heart.

' Dressed in a chic striped top and khaki trousers, the mother of two kept things understated on departure day, though her unmistakable Hollywood glow still stood out. The Marty Supreme star boarded a VistaJet aircraft owned by billionaire Thomas Flohr. Just days earlier, the couple had been relaxing on a yacht, soaking up the sun in their respective swimwear as they cruised through the Greek islands, even as reports surfaced of their 'heated' political debates behind closed doors.

In another message, she wrote: 'There are still 17 women being held by Hamas. Where are the feminists?

' More recently, Paltrow has appeared to step back from overt political positioning, describing herself as 'pretty centrist' and joking that her 'progressive' husband, who is Jewish, believes she is a 'Republican. ' 'I don't feel anything right now, to be totally honest with you. I feel like I'm completely an independent,' she said on a recent episode of her Goop podcast.

'It is very triggering for people,' she added of reactions to differing viewpoints. 'It's become so binary, I think. 'I am trying to, in my journey through being an American right now, I guess sort of weave together lots of different points of view, and also to get out of that place of righteousness and anger and fear.

' Paltrow, who previously identified as a Democrat, has long had ties to party politics, including hosting a Democratic fundraiser at her Los Angeles home in 2014 attended by former president Barack Obama. She later hosted another fundraiser in 2019 for Democrat Pete Buttigieg. Despite the renewed scrutiny, Paltrow and Falchuk's romance appears to remain solid, with the pair continuing to present a united front after years of marriage





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