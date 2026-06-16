Gwyneth Paltrow's Secret to Looking Younger and Fit

Gwyneth Paltrow, a health guru and A-list actress, has managed to defy the weight gain minefield that often comes with the middle and menopausal years. She shares her secrets to maintaining her bikini figure through various diets and wellness practices.

Gwyneth Paltrow was in her mid twenties when she first shot to fame in the 90s, notching up period drama roles in Emma and Shakespeare in Love - and landing the real-life role every woman wanted at the time, as Brad Pitt's girlfriend.

Her acting talent, along with her trademark flaxen blonde hair, pale blue eyes and lithe physique, quickly propelled her to A-list status. Thirty years on and Paltrow has managed another feat many of us would love to know how to do. The Californian star and health guru, now 53, has managed to wrench back the hands of time and look just as good now as she did as a fresh-faced Hollywood starlet.

Photos this week showed the Oscar-winning star donning a skimpy string white bikini as she reclined on a yacht in sultry Sardinia. A white string bikini isn't the easiest look to carry off when you're 53...but Gwyneth Paltrow makes it look easy; the star pictured enjoying a sojourn on a yacht in Sardinia this week.

Gwyneth, who has sparked controversy in recent weeks with her appearance in a glossy advert for an Israeli real estate company, is holidaying on the Italian isle with husband Brad Falchuk, 55. During the mother-of-two's three decades in the public eye, the bikini has been her go-to holiday swimwear of choice and, as the photographs of the tanned and tousled-haired celebrity show this week, that hasn't changed a jot.

So, how does the Goop founder, who shares children Apple, 22, and Moses, 20, with Coldplay frontman ex Chris Martin, defy the weight gain minefield that often comes with the middle - and menopausal - years. Gwyneth has famously been evangelical about her various diets over the years, including a softening approach in more recent times towards carbs. Here's some of the ways Ms Paltrow has maintained her bikini figure..





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Gwyneth Paltrow Bikini Weight Gain Middle Years Menopause Health Guru A-List Actress Macrobiotic Diet Intuitive Fasting Paleo Diet Three-Week Elimination Diet Gluten-Free Diet Gluten-Free Bread

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