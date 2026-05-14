Gwyneth Paltrow Under Fire: Goop's Latest Staff Layoffs and Collaborations with Convicted Con Artist

Gwyneth Paltrow's wellness empire Goop has faced criticism and layoffs in recent years. The actress recently stepped out for a meeting in West Hollywood after more staff were cut, facing backlash for her collaborations with a convicted con artist for a Goop Kitchen ad. The layoffs were justified via a 'pivot to AI workflow,' and the company's current challenges may prompt further cuts.

NEWS TEXT: Have YOU got a story? Email Gwyneth Paltrow appeared downcast as she stepped out for a meeting in West Hollywood on Wednesday following more staff layoffs at her Goop company.

The 53-year-old actress was seen strolling outside of a building towards a parked vehicle before heading to her next destination. Her latest outing comes shortly after it was revealed Goop axed around 20 employees this week after nearly 50 others were let go in late 2024. Paltrow was stylishly casual for the daytime excursion wearing a pair of high-waisted, green trousers that were secured with a black belt.

The Oscar winner also opted for a white cardigan that was partially unbuttoned at the top as well as comfy black flats. Her blonde locks were parted in the middle and effortlessly flowed down past her shoulders in light waves. Gwyneth Paltrow, 53, appeared downcast as she stepped out for a meeting in West Hollywood on Wednesday following more staff layoffs at her Goop company.

The Iron Man star carried a vibrant blue tote bag over her shoulder as she walked underneath the warm sunshine. Paltrow's wellness empire Goop notably axed more staff while announcing a 'pivot to AI' just 18 months after massive layoffs. In late 2024, the actress's wellness and lifestyle brand implemented two rounds of cuts within two months, culling around 50 employees. Goop has let go of around 20 more this week, with the rationale of 'profitability and AI,' Puck reported.

The layoffs were apparently 'justified via pivot to AI workflow,' according to the tip line on Emily Sundberg's Feed Me Substack. It was also claimed that Paltrow had led the town hall meeting when the announcement was made. The Daily Mail reached out to Paltrow and Goop for comment, but has yet to hear back. Paltrow came under fire for collaborating with a convicted con artist for a Goop Kitchen ad.

The last few years have not been easy for the wellness and lifestyle brand. About 40 people were axed from the 216-person staff in September 2024, accounting for 18 percent of the e-commerce site's workforce. Additional cuts were made late the following month, of around ten people, equating to less than 6 percent of staff, across several divisions, including the beauty, programming, engineering and creative departments.

At the time, it was said that the goal was to 'optimize operational efficiency and revenue growth in our key verticals of beauty and fashion. '





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Gwyneth Paltrow Goop Staff Layoffs Collaborations Convicted Con Artist Pivot To AI

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