Gyles Brandreth Says Doctors Initially Dismissed Grandson Kitt's Cancer

Gyles Brandreth says doctors first dismissed grandson Kitt's rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare childhood cancer, before treatment at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

TV presenter Gyles Brandreth has revealed that doctors initially dismissed his one-year-old grandson's cancer. Speaking on the Experience Is Everything with Saga podcast with Lorraine Kelly, he reflected on the difficult period his family went through, which he said his daughter Saethryd and her husband Mark endured together. Kitt was later diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare soft tissue sarcoma that is a form of childhood cancer.

Kitt was diagnosed in April 2017, when he was 15 months old. His parents found a pea-shaped lump near his stomach while changing his nappy. The first medical response did not match the seriousness of the finding, and the family had to push for further attention before the diagnosis was made.

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How a Lump Was First Dismissed by a GP

A GP initially told Saethryd and Mark that the lump was likely to be a cyst or a hernia. It was later revealed to be cancer. Gyles said that health professionals did not take his daughter's concerns seriously at first.

Gyles explained that Saethryd kept pressing for answers despite the reassurance she had received. Her persistence led her to go against the advice she had been given and take Kitt to A&E, where staff took the situation more seriously. Kitt was eventually referred to Great Ormond Street Hospital, which Gyles described as having a happy outcome for his family.

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How the Family Stayed Positive Through Treatment

Gyles said the family coped by staying positive, remaining close to Kitt when needed and stepping back when they were not required. He said his hope was to keep the focus on Saethryd and Mark rather than on the wider family.

Gyles said the diagnosis was first and foremost his daughter's and son-in-law's challenge. He said that it was not the family's story but their story, and that the grandparents could only help where they were able. He also said he had to get used to not bursting into tears each time he visited the children's hospital.

Gyles said the hospital expected a parent to stay overnight with the child. Kitt spent a year in hospital across two hospitals, and Michèle often took the overnight shifts, which Gyles said tested the parents severely. He described seeing many small children without hair who were all remarkably positive.

Kitt's Treatment and Current Health Checks

Gyles confirmed that Kitt has now reached his five-year all clear, but he is still checked on a regular basis. Kitt was treated at Great Ormond Street Hospital, where he received chemotherapy that caused him to lose his hair. He also had several blood and platelet transfusions.

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Kitt also suffered a bacterial infection that affected his heart and liver. Gyles noted that fewer than 60 children are diagnosed with this soft tissue sarcoma in the UK each year. In an earlier interview in February, Gyles said the diagnosis was a shock, and that the family had not expected cancer in a young child.

Gyles said the family felt reassured once they learned Kitt would be treated at Great Ormond Street, because of its world-class reputation. He said there was a sense that whatever was needed would be available to the family.