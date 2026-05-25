Gym-goer cheats death after narrowly escaping being crushed by 145kg barbell

A gym-goer in Guangdong, China, narrowly escaped being crushed by a 145kg barbell during a workout gone wrong. The incident highlights the importance of proper weightlifting techniques and the need for gym-goers to be aware of their own limitations.

A gym-goer cheated death as he escaped being crushed by a 145kg barbell during a workout gone wrong at a gym in Guangdong, China. The man, wearing a black tank-top, pink trousers and an orange weight belt, attempted to bench press the heavy bar on May 5.

However, he lost his strength mid-lift and the weights began to drop perilously close to his chest. The man's only hope was to slide out from beneath the bar to avoid being crushed. In a matter of life and death, he spun onto his side and then his stomach frantically kicking his legs in the air as he wriggled free from underneath the 145kg barbell.

CCTV footage captured the heart-stopping moment the man lost his strength and the barbell dropped down onto him. Fortunately, the man narrowly escaped a potentially fatal gym accident. After escaping, he held his hand to his neck and then stood with his hands on his knees in a state of shock. Fellow gym-goers were none-the-wiser that the man came so close to being crushed.

One man on the weights bench next to him continued his workout as the man wriggled for his life, while another man sat through the whole ordeal on his phone with earphones in. The only casualty was the drink cup the man kicked over as he made a narrow escape from what could have been a fatal gym accident.

The incident has raised concerns about the importance of proper weightlifting techniques and the need for gym-goers to be aware of their own limitations. It is a sobering reminder that even the most experienced weightlifters can fall victim to a potentially fatal accident if they are not careful





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