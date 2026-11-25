Arsenal draw with Borussia Dortmund after Simon Gyokeres scores despite a missed penalty appeal, boosting his Champions League standing.

Simon Gyokeres scored the opening goal in the first half to earn Arsenal a hard-fought point against Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates Stadium. The match ended in a draw after Maxi Beier equalized in the 55th minute, capping a contested evening that featured significant controversy over a potential penalty kick for the German visitors. Gyokeres' strike proved crucial as it neutralized Beier's response, preserving the single point for the home side in this Champions League fixture.

Controversial Penalty Incident at the Emirates

Before the equalizer, Arsenal appeared fortunate to avoid conceding a spot-kick during a critical moment in the match. In the 51st minute, a corner taken by Arsenal failed to reach the six-yard box, prompting Gyokeres to leap and attempt to connect with the ball. Replays clearly showed that the striker moved his arm away from his body somewhat before the ball struck him while he was airborne. Despite several visiting players appealing loudly for a penalty, neither referee Maurizio Mariani nor the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) penalized the contact.

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Ex-Referee Criticizes VAR Decision

Former refereeing chief Hackett publicly insisted that Arsenal were fortunate not to concede a penalty due to a clear error by the officials. Hackett stated that Borussia Dortmund was disappointed by the lack of a penalty call for the handball offense. He emphasized that after the referee made his initial decision, VAR should have intervened and sent the referee to the pitchside monitor to review the call. According to Hackett, Gyokeres moved his arm towards the ball, which constitutes a penalty offense, and the failure to review the incident was a significant mistake.

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Gyokeres Performance Metrics and Form

Despite the controversial non-call, Gyokeres delivered a strong performance that highlighted his value to the squad. The 28-year-old striker took the most shots of any player in the match, recording seven attempts on goal. He also secured the second-most touches in the opposition box with 11 connections, created one clear chance, and won six duels. His ability to create danger and maintain physical battles demonstrated his readiness to start more Premier League games than the single appearance he has made this season.

Champions League Impact and Future Outlook

Gyokeres now has four goal contributions across five Champions League matches this campaign, signaling a positive trajectory for his European form. He appears to be improving as the season progresses, using this match against Dortmund to solidify his case for a regular starting position. The point earned at the Emirates Stadium ensures Arsenal remain competitive in their group, while Gyokeres continues to prove his worth through consistent goal threat and influential playmaking in the final third.