Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, the 34-year-old ex-con, has been making waves on social media with her stunning weight loss transformation. The avid influencer, who boasts 10.3 million followers, has been enjoying her freedom in Los Angeles, hitting up all the influencer favorite spots in the city. She recently celebrated her two-year anniversary with her fiancé, Ken Urker, and their 17-month-old daughter, Aurora Raina Urker. Blanchard's weight loss journey has been a subject of interest, with many wondering how she managed to lose 35lbs without the use of a trendy GLP-1 agonist drug like Ozempic. In a since deleted post, Blanchard claimed she achieved her weight loss through 'lifestyle changes' in the two and a half years since her release from Chillicothe Correctional Center.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard flaunts killer bikini body after weight loss , celebrates two years with fiancé and 17-month-old daughter. The 34-year-old ex-con, who boasts 10.3 million social media followers, flew from New Orleans into Los Angeles last Tuesday and she did not waste time slipping her petite 4ft11in frame into a pink bikini for a 'beach day.

' 'I am on the beach in Santa Monica, and I am enjoying the amazing weather,' Blanchard gushed in an Instagram video posted Saturday. 'The waves are rolling in and the sun is shining. ' In March, Blanchard claimed she lost 35lbs without the use of a trendy GLP-1 agonist drug like Ozempic by making 'lifestyle changes' in the two and a half years since her release from Chillicothe Correctional Center.

The avid influencer proved her drastic weight-loss transformation by stepping onto a scale reading 108.2lbs, saying in a since deleted post: 'I don't follow a workout routine (though I'd love one), I don't limit my diet, and I don't use GLP-1.

'I wasn't actively trying to lose weight… my whole life just changed and adjusted to freedom. ' Blanchard - who also underwent rhinoplasty and extensive dental surgery in 2024 - showcased her back tattoo as she ran towards the shoreline to dip her toes in the 'freezing' Pacific Ocean. 'I didn't even bring a towel so, yeah, the sun is going to have to dry me off,' the aspiring podcaster said. 'It's cold!

I don't know if I'm ready for this!

' Some in the comments section thought Blanchard had an extra belly button, but it's actually a stoma scar from her days being fitted with a feeding tube. The Louisiana native is hitting up all the influencer favorite spots in the city - including the Paul Smith pink wall, the Beverly Hills fountain, Sunset Tower Hotel and Erewhon where she taste tested Hailey Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter's smoothies.

It wasn't all play though as Blanchard filmed collabs with fellow content creators TyBott and Alexis Oakley - neither of whom reposted her on their respective pages. On May 1, the wig-loving vlogger and her fiancé Ken Urker celebrated their second anniversary of dating, and they're proud parents of 17-month-old daughter Aurora Raina Urker. Blanchard surreptitiously rekindled her on/off romance with the 33-year-old bartender in March 2024, which effectively ended her 20-month marriage to ex-husband Ryan Scott Anderson.

The Life After Lock Up alum - whose Lifetime reality show was canceled last August - served eight years of a decade-long sentence for the second-degree murder of her abusive mother Clauddine 'Dee Dee' Blanchard at age 48. 2026 vs. 2024: In March, Blanchard claimed she lost 35lbs without the use of a trendy GLP-1 agonist drug like Ozempic by making 'lifestyle changes' in the two and a half years since her release from Chillicothe Correctional Center.

The avid influencer proved her drastic weight-loss transformation by stepping onto a scale reading 108.2lbs, saying in a since deleted post: 'I don't follow a workout routine (though I'd love one), I don't limit my diet, and I don't use GLP-1' She continued: 'I wasn't actively trying to lose weight… my whole life just changed and adjusted to freedom' Blanchard - who also underwent rhinoplasty and extensive dental surgery in 2024 - showcased her back tattoo as she ran towards the shoreline to dip her toes in the 'freezing' Pacific Ocean 'I didn't even bring a towel so, yeah, the sun is going to have to dry me off,' the aspiring podcaster said.

'It's cold! I don't know if I'm ready for this!

' Some in the comments section thought Blanchard had an extra belly button, but it's actually a stoma scar from her days being fitted with a feeding tube The Louisiana native is hitting up all the influencer favorite spots in the city - including the Paul Smith pink wall (pictured Saturday), the Beverly Hills fountain, Sunset Tower Hotel and Erewhon where she taste tested Hailey Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter's smoothies It wasn't all play though as Blanchard filmed collabs with fellow content creators TyBott and Alexis Oakley (L, pictured last Friday) - neither of whom reposted her on their respective pages On May 1, the wig-loving vlogger and her fiancé Ken Urker celebrated their second anniversary of dating, and they're proud parents of 17-month-old daughter Aurora Raina Urker (pictured April 8) In 2015, Blanchard gave her online ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn - who has an IQ of 82 - duct tape, gloves and a knife to stab Dee Dee 17 times in the back while she slept in her be





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