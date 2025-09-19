H&M's London Fashion Week Show: A Celebration of Nepo Babies and Nineties Britpop

H&M closed the first day of London Fashion Week with a star-studded show featuring the children of famous celebrities and a collection inspired by Nineties Britpop.

H&M , a brand with a substantial presence boasting over 200 stores in the UK alone, took center stage at London Fashion Week this autumn, closing the first day with a grand catwalk spectacle. The event drew a massive audience of 700 attendees and showcased a cast of 70 models. The brand's choice of models reflected its established status, opting for familiar names, including the children of celebrities.

Among those gracing the runway were Lila Moss, 22, daughter of model Kate Moss and her ex-partner, publisher Jefferson Hack. Lila Moss made a striking appearance in a vibrant red vinyl coat featuring a faux fur collar. Also participating in the show was Iris Law, 24, daughter of actors Jude Law and Sadie Frost, who donned a red vinyl mini-skirt paired with an oversized jumper and a brown faux fur stole. The roster of prominent figures continued with Amelia Gray Hamlin, 24, daughter of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin. Ned Sims, 19, son of fashion photographer David Sims, and Romeo Beckham, 23, son of David and Victoria Beckham, who marked his debut at London Fashion Week, were also present. The high-profile presence extended beyond the runway. Anais Gallagher, 25, daughter of Noel Gallagher and his ex-wife Meg Matthews, attended with her brother Lennon Gallagher, 26, son of Liam Gallagher and Patsy Kensit, accompanied by his girlfriend Izzy Richmond. Model Emily Ratajkowski and rapper Little Simz also joined the audience. The show, meticulously styled by Katie Grand, presented a diverse range of attire. The collection seamlessly transitioned from glamorous Saturday night party wear to sophisticated tailored office attire, reminiscent of the attire one might select for a Monday morning. The show drew strong inspiration from the Nineties Britpop era, perfectly aligning with its London backdrop. Leading the charge in a shiny red vinyl coat with a faux fur collar was Lila Moss, 22, daughter of model Kate and her ex-partner, publisher Jefferson Hack Romeo Beckham, 23, the son of David and Victoria, made his debut appearance at London Fashion Week Iris Law, 24, daughter of actors Jude and Sadie Frost, wore a red vinyl mini-skirt teamed with an oversized jumper and brown faux fur stole. The collection strongly embraced the 'office siren' trend, showcasing a variety of structured blazers with power shoulders, often combined with shirts and oversized ties. Equally prominent were Fair Isle knits, faux leather blousons, and trousers, all featuring oversized silhouettes. Part of the collection is slated for online release starting September 25, with an additional release scheduled for October 2. The show concluded with a performance by singer Lola Young, 24, who performed her platinum-selling single Messy. While some have labeled the London-born singer as a nepo baby, given her aunt is children's author Julia Donaldson, her success in a different field should be considered. The other nepo babies, however, appear to be relishing their success and the associated financial benefits, seemingly unconcerned by external opinions





