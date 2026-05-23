H&M White Broderie Anglaise Tops: Summer Essentials for Under £35

Discover the best H&M white broderie anglaise tops to add to your summer wardrobe, all available for under £35. This editorial shares their favourite styles covered in the news text. Topics include: H&M's sailing collar top, asymmetric tops, lightweight tops, and suitable styling ideas for both casual and formal summer occasions.

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Everyone is going to be wafting around in H&M's white broderie anglaise tops this summer, so we want to show you the ones to snap up before they sell out. and searched through the vacuum bags under the bed to find our trusty linen shorts. But what should we wear with this failsafe summer duo to make them feel ready for this balmy weather?

A 'nice top' never fails, and everyone is reaching for H&M's styles right now. tops, and they're already selling out. We spotted fashion insider Francesca Saffari wearing the strappy asymmetric style on Instagram, and while that one is £34.99, there are so many iterations from just £17.99. If the pretty side-tie detail, skinny straps (they're adjustable, FYI) and the asymmetric material don't make you fall in love with this under-£35 top for summer, we don't know what will. tops?

Aside from the price, they're light (in material and colour) so perfect for summer – the cut-out details are basically mini air vents, and they're just as easy to style as your trusty vest or white T-shirt. Working as well with linen trousers or shorts as they do with denim, they're the easy tops to throw on when the weather is too hot to think about what to wear





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