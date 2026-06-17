Haaland hat‑trick sparks Norway 4-1 World Cup win over Iraq

Erling Haaland netted two goals as Norway opened their World Cup campaign with a 4‑1 victory against Iraq, ending a 28‑year absence from the tournament and establishing themselves as dark horses in the group stage

Erling Haaland once again took centre stage as Norway opened their World Cup campaign with a convincing 4-1 win over Iraq, a match that marked the Scandinavians' return to the tournament after a 28‑year hiatus.

The Manchester City forward delivered a first‑half brace that proved to be the decisive factor in a game that many had labeled a 'Group of Death' encounter. Norway began the match with a tentative rhythm, the nerves of a long‑absent side evident in the early exchanges. Yet Haaland's relentless pressing soon tipped the balance.

In the 27th minute he timed a well‑placed run into the box and turned a low cross at the back post into the net, giving the Norwegian side the lead. Iraq responded swiftly, equalising ten minutes later through a powerful header from Ayman Hussein, but the parity was short‑lived. Haaland pressed high, forced a misplaced back‑pass and saw the Iraqi goalkeeper scramble, the ball ricocheting off the striker's knee and into the net for a comfortable 2‑0 advantage.

Iraq continued to test the Norwegian defence, with David Moller Wolfe making a crucial block from a close‑range volley and Akam Hashem blasting a shot just over the bar as the first half drew to a close. The second half saw Norway assert further control. Substitute Leo Ostigard, who entered the fray with just over ten minutes remaining, doubled the lead with a composed finish that left the Iraqi keeper stranded.

Haaland missed a golden opportunity to complete a hat‑trick, but his impact was far from over. A looping header from the Norwegian talisman rattled the cross‑bar and forced an Iraqi defender into an own goal, pushing the scoreline to 4‑1. Throughout the match the Norwegian back‑line, marshalled by goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, grew more assured. Nyland made several vital interventions, notably denying Al‑Hamadi on a clear chance and organising the defence after a shaky start.

Julian Ryerson, while limited in his forward forays, contributed a key assist for the opening goal and delivered a decisive block to prevent a certain equaliser. The performance underscored Norway's blend of individual brilliance and collective discipline. Haaland, praised for his hard‑working press and clinical finishing, reminded the world why he is widely regarded as one of the premier strikers of his generation.

His first shot on target at a World Cup found the back of the net, and a second effort, born from relentless pressure, sealed the victory. The supporting cast, from the tidy, run‑laden display of the Benfica‑based midfielder to the steadfast defending of Nyland, added depth to the win.

Though some players expressed a desire for more creativity against a lower‑ranked opponent, the overall impression was one of a team that could weather early nerves and emerge with a commanding result. The 4‑1 triumph not only provides Norway with three points but also sends a clear message to the other groups: the dark horse label is no longer a prediction, it is a reality





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