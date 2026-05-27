Haaland Pays Tribute to Guardiola: 'Honour of a Lifetime'

Erling Haaland reflects on his time under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, praising the outgoing manager's impact on his career and the club. Guardiola, who is set to leave English football, has been lauded by City's squad for his achievements and influence.

Erling Haaland has paid a heartfelt tribute to outgoing Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola , describing it as the 'honour of a lifetime' to work with him.

The Norwegian striker spent four years under Guardiola's tutelage, with the Catalan tactician recently announcing his departure after a decade at the Etihad. Haaland, who joined City in 2022 after scoring prolifically for Borussia Dortmund, found himself in a side that didn't typically rely on a traditional No.9.

However, his arrival prompted a shift in City's approach, with Haaland netting twice on his debut and finishing his time under Guardiola with an astonishing 162 goals. He played a pivotal role in City's treble triumph in his first season, breaking the record for goals in a single campaign, and has praised Guardiola's impact on both his career and the club.

'A coach who never stopped teaching. You made greatness feel normal,' Haaland said on social media.

'Even after hat-tricks, wins, and trophies, there was always another lesson, another challenge, and another level to reach. That mentality changed this club forever and changed me too.

' Guardiola, who has previously worked with the likes of David Villa, Samuel Eto'o, Robert Lewandowski, and Sergio Aguero, declared Haaland 'the best striker in the world' during a minor dip in the striker's form earlier this season. Haaland's time under Guardiola concluded with the pair winning the domestic cup double. The Norwegian has lifted the Premier League title twice and claimed his third Golden Boot in just four years.

As Guardiola prepares to leave English football, a number of City's squad have spoken warmly of him, acknowledging his countless records and emotional farewell to the club's supporters





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