Haas F1 Drops Esteban Ocon For Rafael Camara At Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Haas F1 team confirms Esteban Ocon is replaced by Rafael Camara for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, ending Ocon's 2026 season early amidst internal team tensions.

Haas F1 officially confirmed on Monday that Esteban Ocon will not compete for the American-owned squad for the remainder of the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The team announced that Formula 2 championship leader Rafael Camara will make his top-tier debut by partnering Ollie Bearman at the upcoming Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil.

Ocon Removed After Mexico Practice Incident

The decision to remove Ocon from the driver seat follows a controversial incident during second practice at the Mexico City Grand Prix earlier this month. The French driver utilized his team radio to question the team's strategy and run plan, sparking immediate internal friction. Haas management subsequently replaced Ocon with Japanese driver Ryo Hirakawa for the race, where Hirakawa scored a point by finishing tenth after post-race penalties elevated other cars.

Also read Jenson Button delivers damning Esteban Ocon verdict

Camara Steps In For Bearman At Home Race

Rafael Camara, a driver in the Ferrari Academy, was already scheduled to take Ocon's seat starting in 2027. However, his promotion to the F1 cockpit has occurred significantly earlier than anticipated. The Brazilian driver will now line up alongside British teammate Ollie Bearman for his home race in Sao Paulo, marking a pivotal moment in his early racing career and providing him with a debut under championship conditions.

Komatsu Cites Best Interest Of The Team

Haas Team Principal Ayao Komatsu addressed the media regarding the sudden roster change, declining to elaborate on the specific details of the dispute with Ocon. He stated that such decisions are never made lightly and insisted that the move is firmly in the best interest of the team moving forward. Komatsu emphasized that the conversations between the management and Ocon remain an internal matter, respecting the private nature of closed-door situations.

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Future Roster Uncertain For Final Three Races

While Camara has been confirmed for the Sao Paulo event, Haas has not yet disclosed who will drive the final three scheduled races of the season. The team still needs to make decisions for the Grand Prix events in Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi. This uncertainty leaves the final lineup for the 2026 championship unresolved as the season approaches its conclusion with the triple header of races in North America and the Middle East.

Official Team Statement Released

In a formal communication, TGR Haas F1 Team stated that Ocon will no longer compete on their behalf in the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The statement reiterated the appointment of Rafael Camara to drive alongside Ollie Bearman at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. This official move brings an abrupt end to Ocon's tenure with the American squad, which spans two years, and shifts the focus entirely to Camara's potential impact in his first Formula 1 appearance.