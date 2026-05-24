Haas Formula 1 team struggles with upgrade package in Canadian Grand Prix

Ollie Bearman of Haas Formula 1 team spoke about the challenges they faced in optimizing the upgrade package for the Canadian Grand Prix.

Ollie Bearman admitted that the Canadian Grand Prix has been challenging for his Haas Formula 1 team, who is trying to optimize a significant upgrade package .

The team decided to drop out of parc ferme, make changes, and start him from the pit lane. Bearman finished 18th in the sprint and 16th in the main qualifying as the team continued to chase the optimal setup. He ran the earlier specification before switching to the upgrade package for Saturday's qualifying session.

Ocon, on the other hand, faced the difficult challenge of going straight into main qualifying with the new package and had to settle for 17th on the grid. He struggled to adjust to the new optimization and had a challenging qualifying session





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Ollie Bearman Haas Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix Upgrade Package Parc Ferme Main Qualifying Drivability Optimization Grind Adjustment Challenge

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