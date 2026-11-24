New analysis of hacked Russian statistics suggests 720,000 soldiers have died in Ukraine. This estimate surpasses previous Western figures and impacts global military comparisons and ongoing conflict dynamics.

A staggering new analysis of leaked Russian state data claims that more than 700,000 Russian soldiers have died since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. This figure, derived from hacked Kremlin statistics, dramatically exceeds earlier Western estimates of 500,000 deaths. If accurate, these losses would nearly eclipse the combined World War II casualties of the United States and the United Kingdom, which total just under 800,000.

Hacked Rosstat Data Analysis

Researchers from independent Russian investigative outlets Meduza and Mediazona obtained a trove of data from Russia's state statistics service, Rosstat. Their analysis found 490,000 military deaths officially recorded in the documents. The team used statistical modeling to account for reporting lags, estimating that the true death toll could reach 720,000. This modeling addresses the significant delay in reporting, as bodies often remain on battlefields for months before being documented.

Also read Ukraine Sinks Russian Warship Merkury in Benghazi and Attacks Cargo Vessel Near Finland

The Kremlin maintains a vastly lower official death toll, listing only 5,937 soldiers as killed. This official figure has not been updated since September 2022. The disparity between the official count and the leaked data highlights the extreme opacity surrounding Moscow's military losses. The leaked documents provide a rare glimpse into the scale of the attrition rate, which calculations suggest results in one death every three-and-a-half minutes.

Western Skepticism and Casualties

Western defense sources have disputed the high figures, telling the Daily Mail that the estimates appear too high. The New York Times, which first reported on the analysis, stated it could not independently verify the researchers' calculations. Despite the skepticism, the data suggests a catastrophic level of loss for Vladimir Putin's military machine. The impact on Russian society is potentially profound, as the figures only account for fatalities and not the broader casualty count.

Advertisement

Russia's overall casualty count, including wounded soldiers, is understood to be approaching 1.6 million. Independent verification remains difficult due to the controlled information environment in Moscow. However, the scale of the losses indicates a severe drain on military resources and personnel. The comparison to historical conflicts underscores the unprecedented nature of the attrition in this modern warfare scenario.

Record Breakings in October

Ukraine has inflicted record-breaking casualties on Russian troops in recent months. According to Kyiv, the number of Russian soldiers killed or injured in October was 54,400. This figure represents the highest monthly toll since Vladimir Putin launched the war in February 2022. The intensity of the fighting has led to back-to-back records for Russian losses.

The Ukrainian military continues to apply pressure through strategic strikes and defensive positions. Attacking forces generally suffer higher casualties than defending troops, a dynamic that favors Kyiv's entrenched defenses. This trend is evident in the destruction of Russian equipment and personnel across the front lines. The relentless pressure has disrupted Russian supply lines and morale.

Recent Escalations and Civilian Impact

Despite the heavy losses, Vladimir Putin has shown no signs of seeking peace. Moscow has continued launching punishing missile and drone strikes across Ukrainian territory. In a recent attack on Zaporizhzhia, a Russian bombardment hit a residential apartment building. The strike killed at least two civilians and wounded 40 others, including four injured children.

Advertisement

Ukrainian official Mykhailo Semikin confirmed that a five-story building was partially destroyed. The attack damaged multi-story homes, private houses, cars, and transportation infrastructure. Rescue workers are currently conducting search operations for trapped victims. Simultaneously, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian military base in occupied Berdyansk, triggering a massive ammunition explosion.

The conflict has also impacted civilian infrastructure in Russia. More than 50 passenger flights were diverted in Moscow due to Ukrainian drone threats. Dozens of other flights faced delays as Russian authorities managed the airspace. The disruption highlights the reach of Ukrainian operations beyond the immediate front lines.

Geopolitical Context and Future Outlook

The estimated death toll of 720,000 places the Russian military losses in a stark historical context. The figure approaches the total World War II deaths of the US and UK combined. This comparison illustrates the sheer scale of human cost associated with the current conflict. The data suggests that the war has become a prolonged grinder of manpower.

The lack of updated official Russian statistics complicates international assessment of the war's progress. Independent journalists and researchers are critical in filling this information vacuum. The reliance on hacked data underscores the secrecy maintained by the Kremlin. As the war continues, the humanitarian and military implications of these losses remain a central focus for global observers.