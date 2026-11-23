Arion Kurtaj, 21, a member of the cybercrime group Lapsus$, was sentenced to seven years in prison for hacking Rockstar Games and leaking 90 GTA VI clips, as well as attacks on BT and EE. He walked free due to time already served.

A criminal who hacked into Rockstar Games and leaked clips of Grand Theft Auto VI has been jailed for seven years. Arion Kurtaj, 21, a member of the cybercrime group Lapsus$, took 90 gameplay videos from the highly anticipated sixth instalment and released them online under the pseudonym TeaPotUberHacker.

He also threatened to release the game's source code. Appearing at Woolwich Crown Court today, Kurtaj was sentenced to seven years in prison, having previously pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud and offences under the Computer Misuse Act. Due to already serving time in hospital and in prison, the defendant was able to walk free from court. Sentencing him, Mr Justice Turner said: You are obviously a very talented young man.

Also read GTA 6 hacker released on licence with warning 'don't let this happen again'

Don't waste those talents by spending the rest of your life in and out of prison. Kurtaj stood in the glass dock wearing a white shirt and black suit jacket. Mr Justice Turner described the hacks as sophisticated attacks of big companies, causing the exposure of highly personal information. I must pass a sentence that sends a message that this sort of hacking will be punished.

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Judge addresses defendant's age and mental health

Your deliberate efforts to avoid being found out show that you knew what you were doing. Perhaps that was part of the thrill. But your young age and mental conditions will be taken into account. The cyberattacks took place between August 2021 and September 2022.

Kurtaj hacked into the servers and data files of broadband provider BT and mobile operator EE between August and November 2021. In early November that year, BT noticed an increase in unauthorised Sim swaps of their customers' mobile phones, said to be rooted in the defendant's initial hack.

Explanation of SIM swapping technique used

According to the CPS, Sim swapping allows criminals to trick providers into switching phone numbers to a new Sim card, letting them take control of victims' calls and texts and giving them access to bank or social media accounts. Kurtaj, formerly of Oxfordshire, was initially arrested and remanded in custody in September 2022.

But he kept carrying out similar attacks after being moved to a hotel for his own protection in September 2022, using a mobile phone, the hotel TV's Wi-Fi and a Fire TV Stick. A jury found after a trial at Southwark Crown Court in August 2023 that Kurtaj had committed the offences, and he was given a hospital order in December that year.

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Defendant pleads guilty to computer offences

Following a further assessment in 2025, Kurtaj was found fit to plead, and the CPS decided to reinstate proceedings. Last week he pleaded guilty to three counts of an unauthorised act to impair the operation of a computer, one count of fraud, one count of securing unauthorised access to computer material with intent and one count of possession of a mobile phone in prison.

The police say this case highlights the dangers that young people can end up being drawn to online. The latest instalment in Rockstar's blockbuster video game series became available to UK users at midnight on Thursday, ending a 13-year wait since the franchise's previous instalment.