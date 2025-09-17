Hacks to End After Season 5, Creators Confirm

The creative team behind the Emmy-winning comedy series'Hacks' has confirmed that the upcoming fifth season will be its last. Jean Smart, Paul W. Downs, and Lucia Aniello shared the news at the Emmys, alleviating any uncertainty and acknowledging the serendipitous timing for a poignant finale.

Jean Smart , Paul W. Downs , and Lucia Aniello , the creative minds behind the critically acclaimed comedy series Hacks , recently revealed that the upcoming fifth season will be the show's final chapter. The news came while the trio was promoting the series at the Emmys, where Hacks had secured several nominations. While they expressed delight in the show's legacy and its enduring popularity, they also acknowledged the bittersweet nature of saying goodbye.

Smart emphasized the importance of concluding a successful run on a high note, stating that it's better to depart while the celebration continues rather than overstaying one's welcome. She articulated a desire to leave a lasting impression with each installment, allowing the show to be remembered for its quality and impact. Downs, co-creator and fellow executive producer, hinted at the series' initial ambition to extend beyond five seasons, fueling speculation among fans. However, the decision to conclude with season five was ultimately deemed the most fitting by the creative team. He and Aniello, in previous interviews, had revealed a carefully crafted definitive ending they envisioned since 2015, highlighting their meticulous planning and commitment to a well-structured narrative arc. Downs further revealed that achieving this final vision may require more episodes than can be comfortably accommodated within a single season. This suggests that season five, while marking the series' conclusion, could potentially be an extended one, offering a comprehensive and satisfying farewell to the characters and their dynamic. Fans eagerly anticipate the arrival of season five, hoping for a fitting and memorable send-off to the beloved comedy, which has garnered critical acclaim and a devoted following since its debut in 2019





HuffPostUK / 🏆 108. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hacks Jean Smart Paul W. Downs Lucia Aniello Comedy Series TV Series Final Season Ending Emmy Awards

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hacks' Hannah Einbinder's Emmy's speech revealed after being bleepedHannah Einbinder received the supporting actress primetime Emmy award for Hacks last night, and made a statement about Ice and Palestine.

Read more »

Does The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 have 12 episodes?The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will come to an end this week

Read more »

Hacks Will End With Its Fifth and Final SeasonHacks season 3 – official trailer (HBO)

Read more »

How to Watch Champions League Matches on a Fire Stick Legally this SeasonThe full schedule of Champions League fixtures on Prime Video has been released.

Read more »

The New Season Switch-Up With HushIt happened last week. I stepped out of the office and, for the first time in...

Read more »

Hacks Star Hannah Einbinder Just Made A 'Bittersweet' Announcement About The Future Of The ShowDaniel Welsh is HuffPost UK's Entertainment Editor. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has previously presented the digital interview series Build London and the HuffPost entertainment show Good Vibes Only.

Read more »