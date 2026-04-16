Hadid Childhood Home Site Fetches Record Price Post-Fire

The land where supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid once lived has been sold for an unprecedented $6.5 million, marking the most expensive property transaction in Malibu since the devastating LA fires of January 2025. The 3.25-acre parcel, formerly known as the Carbon Canyon Estate, was the site of a mansion destroyed by the blaze, a home that had been owned by their mother, Yolanda Hadid, and her ex-husband David Foster. The sale signifies resilience in the Malibu real estate market, with developers envisioning a luxurious new estate on the picturesque coastline.

The very ground that once cradled the childhood home of supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid has commanded a record-breaking sum following its destruction in the devastating Los Angeles fires of January 2025. The expansive 3.25-acre property, historically recognized as the Carbon Canyon Estate, finalized its sale this past Wednesday, fetching an astonishing $6.5 million. This landmark transaction, as reported by TMZ, is believed to represent the most substantial property sale in Malibu in the aftermath of the destructive wildfires that swept through the region.

Initially, the parcel, which once hosted the magnificent Hadid–Foster mansion, was brought to market with an asking price just shy of $12 million. The property's previous custodians were none other than the modeling sisters' mother, Yolanda Hadid, and her former husband, the renowned musician David Foster, who amicably finalized their divorce in 2017. Bella, now 29, had poignant and terrifyingly personal ties to the home, having shared harrowing Instagram posts depicting the mansion engulfed in flames. Her posts chronicled not just the destruction of her own former residence, but also the widespread devastation that consumed numerous properties across Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Altadena, and other communities within the greater Los Angeles area in the early part of last year.

The mansion that graced this picturesque piece of Malibu real estate was originally acquired by Yolanda Hadid and David Foster for $4.5 million back in 2007. Their union was formalized in 2011, but their paths diverged, leading to their separation in 2015 and the subsequent finalization of their divorce three years later. The listing agents responsible for this significant sale were Daniel Milstein and Aaron Kirman of Christie's International Real Estate. Mr. Milstein expressed considerable pride in representing the property and in achieving a new benchmark for Malibu real estate in its recovery phase. He underscored that this impressive sale was accomplished amidst a challenging real estate climate, suggesting a continued strong belief among buyers in the enduring value of the Malibu and Los Angeles property markets, even in the face of recent natural disasters.

The listing itself played to prospective buyers' imaginations, showcasing conceptual renderings by the Bowery Design Group that envisioned a lavish new 14,000-square-foot residence. This aspirational design included six bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and an array of luxurious amenities such as a private screening room, a state-of-the-art gym, a tranquil spa, an entertainment game room, and expansive outdoor spaces suitable for recreation and leisure. While these plans remain conceptual, the new owners will inherit tangible benefits associated with the prime seaside location, including coveted access to the exclusive La Costa Beach Club. Furthermore, the property's proximity to iconic Malibu landmarks, such as the Malibu Pier, the famed Carbon Beach, the highly exclusive Soho House club, and the celebrity-favorite Japanese restaurant Nobu, further enhances its appeal.

The initial purchase by Hadid and Foster predated their marriage; they were reportedly dating when they acquired the estate in 2007 before tying the knot in 2011. The dramatic events of January 2025 saw Bella Hadid openly share her grief and shock as she witnessed the complete obliteration of the home that had been a backdrop to her teenage years. Both Bella and her sister Gigi, 30, had made memorable appearances on the reality television show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills within this very home, alongside their mother Yolanda, who was a regular cast member from 2012 to 2016. The European-style villa, as it was once described, was initially purchased for $4.5 million.

During Yolanda's tenure on the popular Bravo series, her home frequently served as a filming location, offering viewers a glimpse into the lives of her daughters Bella and Gigi, as well as her son Anwar, 26, all of whom she shares with her ex-husband Mohamed Hadid. In a twist of fate, after the Hadid family had moved on, the property was reportedly rented for a period by Kylie Jenner. Before its tragic demise in the LA fires, the previous owner had attempted to sell the mansion for a considerable $35 million in July 2024. In the wake of the fires, both Bella and her mother have since relocated, with Bella purchasing a property in Fort Worth, Texas, to be closer to her boyfriend Adan Banuelos. Yolanda Hadid also established a home in the same Texas area with her then-fiancé, Joseph Jingoli, although their engagement was called off, and they separated in June of the previous year.

The sale of the Carbon Canyon Estate land signifies not only a financial recovery for the site but also a testament to the enduring allure and perceived value of Malibu's coveted coastline, even after experiencing significant hardship.





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