Hadjar: F1 Overtaking Revolution - New Power Units Enable Close Battles

Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar highlights how the new power unit era in Formula 1 is facilitating more overtaking opportunities, with cars of similar pace able to battle on track. He reflects on the increased focus on energy management and its impact on racing dynamics, discussing both the positives and areas needing refinement.

Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar has observed a significant shift in Formula 1 overtaking dynamics, noting that cars with similar pace can now engage in on-track battles, a departure from the previous requirement of a substantial speed advantage for overtakes. The introduction of the new power unit era, characterized by increased electrical power and a greater emphasis on energy management , is largely responsible for this change.

Drivers are now able to brake earlier before corners due to the strategic use of energy, leading to more opportunities for overtaking. This trend has been clearly visible in the early races of the 2026 season. Preliminary data indicates a substantial increase in overtakes, with 149 recorded across the first three Grand Prix events. This figure, considered conservative as it only accounts for position changes at the finish line, represents a significant increase compared to the 63 overtakes witnessed in the corresponding races last year (Melbourne, Shanghai, and Suzuka). The data also excludes any overtaking moves during the first lap of each race. \Speaking at the Japanese Grand Prix on Thursday, Hadjar highlighted the newfound ability of cars with comparable performance to engage in overtaking maneuvers. He stated, “I think it's the only time in a while where two cars with an identical pace can overtake each other back and forth.” This contrasts sharply with the conditions of the previous season, when an attacking car typically needed a considerable speed advantage, often six to eight tenths of a second, to successfully overtake. In some situations, even that margin wasn't enough, and the overtaken car would often lack the capacity to retake the position. Hadjar acknowledged that this shift has improved the racing spectacle, emphasizing, “So, if anything, it's making the racing better, that's for sure. But it's, for sure, at times a bit artificial.” He concluded by suggesting the need to strike a balance to optimize the racing experience. Addressing the potential evolution of these dynamics as teams refine their energy management strategies, Hadjar suggested a combination of rule adjustments and time for engineers to adapt. When asked specifically about the necessary rule modifications, Hadjar mentioned, “Just more efficient batteries, that’s it.” \Furthermore, F1 stakeholders convened on April 9th to deliberate on potential rule adjustments amid concerns about driver push limitations during qualifying sessions and safety issues. The meeting was in response to concerns about the drivers' ability to push during qualifying and after the heavy crash of Oliver Bearman at Suzuka. This ongoing dialogue suggests that Formula 1 is actively seeking refinements to maintain the balance between competitive racing, safety, and technological innovation. The core of the issue stems from the impact of the new power units on the sport. The increased reliance on electrical power has fundamentally altered the way drivers race, especially regarding the management of energy deployment. This has created opportunities for more frequent overtakes, but it has also led to potential drawbacks. Finding a harmonious compromise between the various aspects will be important for the future of Formula 1 racing, to ensure the sport remains engaging and safe for drivers and fans alike. The focus is to allow for overtaking opportunities while still maintaining the challenge of pushing limits during qualifying sessions, where drivers aim to secure the best possible grid positions





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Formula 1 F1 Overtaking Power Units Isack Hadjar Red Bull Energy Management Racing 2026 Season

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