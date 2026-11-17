Hadley Police are hunting for suspects who threw live chickens at a clerk at a Cumberland Farms on Russell Street. View details on the incident.

Law enforcement officials in the Town of Hadley are actively searching for two unidentified men who allegedly threw live poultry at a convenience store employee in a disturbing incident that occurred in the early hours of the morning. The Hadley Police Department issued an urgent public appeal for information after surveillance footage captured the chaotic event at a local Cumberland Farms location, marking a bizarre and aggressive act against retail staff.

Chronology of The Russell Street Incident

Witness Accounts And Chicken Recovery

The incident took place at the Cumberland Farms located on Russell Street in Hadley at exactly 1:58 am. According to official statements released by the Hadley Police Department, an unidentified male individual entered the establishment carrying a heavy-duty storage container or tote bag. The suspect moved directly toward the service counter where a store clerk was working, initiating a confrontation that quickly escalated into physical aggression involving multiple animals. Surveillance video recordings provided by the store capture two male suspects, who appear to be in their early twenties, entering the convenience store together. One of these individuals is clearly seen carrying the tote filled with live birds. After a brief, unspecified interaction with the clerk, the suspect dumped four live chickens from the tote directly onto the counter in front of the employee. The footage shows the birds scattering as the suspect allegedly hurled them toward the clerk, causing immediate distress and chaos within the small retail environment. Following the throwing of the animals, the two suspects fled the scene immediately. The Hadley Police Department responded rapidly to the Russell Street location upon receiving the report of the assault. Officers arrived on the scene shortly after the suspects departed, focusing initially on ensuring the safety of the clerk and managing the unpredictable situation involving the four scattered chickens running loose inside the store.

Nick Lambert, a customer present at the store during the aftermath, provided a detailed account of the police response to the chaotic scene. He observed law enforcement officers immediately engaging in a frantic pursuit of the frightened poultry that had been released. Lambert described the unusual sight of police officers chasing down the startled chickens, noting that they eventually managed to capture all four animals and secure them in crate boxes for safekeeping.

Lambert expressed his shock at the event, telling local media outlets that he had never seen anything like it in his lifetime. His testimony confirms the extent of the disruption caused by the suspects, which extended well beyond the initial assault on the clerk. The presence of witnesses like Lambert provides crucial context for the scale of the disturbance and the subsequent efforts by police to contain the situation before the suspects could escape entirely.

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Investigation Status And Suspect Description

The Hadley Police Department is currently working closely with store management to obtain comprehensive video surveillance of the incident in order to identify the suspects formally. Investigators are analyzing the footage to extract clear facial features and identifying details of the two men, who are believed to be in their early twenties. The department has stated that they are prioritizing the identification of these individuals to bring them to justice for the alleged assault and disorderly conduct.

In addition to hunting for the human suspects, police are attempting to trace the origin of the animals involved. A spokesperson for the Hadley Police Department posted on their official Facebook page, stating at this time they suspect the chickens were taken from somewhere local. They are actively trying to identify the owners of the chickens so the animals can be returned home to their rightful families, ensuring the welfare of the poultry remains a primary concern alongside the criminal investigation.

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Victim Welfare And Community Impact

Police reports indicate that the chickens seem to be uninjured despite the violent handling and scattering inside the store. This detail is significant for the ongoing investigation into the origin of the animals, as it suggests they may have been taken from a nearby farm or residence rather than purchased from a commercial source. The department is urging anyone with information about this case to call them at 413-584-0883 to assist in both identifying the suspects and locating the owners of the poultry.

The incident has drawn attention from local media and residents, highlighting the unusual nature of the crime. The Daily Mail reached out to the Hadley Police Department for further comment regarding the investigation's progress, but the primary focus remains on the recovery of the suspects and the resolution of the case. The clerk involved in the incident is reportedly upset by the event, and the police are treating it as a serious matter involving potential physical harm and animal cruelty concerns.