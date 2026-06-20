Hailee Steinfeld Reveals Baby Girl's Name as Harper Haize Allen in Heartfelt Newsletter

Actress Hailee Steinfeld shared the name of her newborn daughter, Harper Haize Allen, in a moving newsletter where she reflected on the early days of motherhood and her family's new journey.

Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld has shared the name of her newborn daughter, revealing that the baby is named Harper Haize Allen . The announcement comes two months after she welcomed her first child with husband Josh Allen , the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills.

Steinfeld, 29, who gave birth on April 2, shared thenews in a heartfelt letter as part of her latest Beau Society newsletter. The couple, who married in May 2023 in Santa Barbara, California, have been together for three years. In her newsletter, Steinfeld described the initial months of parenthood as both beautiful and exhausting, sacred and special.

She reflected on how her perspective on time has shifted, no longer measuring it in months or years but in ounces, naps missed and miraculously taken, diaper changes, and the quiet triumphs of getting her daughter to sleep in her crib. She addressed her daughter directly, writing, Dearest Harper, I'm in awe of you. You've been here for only a short while now, and somehow it feels as though you've always been ours.

There are moments (like right now, as you sleep so soundly on my chest), I still look at you and wonder how you're real. The letter continues with Steinfeld sharing how she and Allen often look at their daughter and ask each other how they got so lucky to have her. She notes that Allen is outnumbered when it comes to choosing movies for family nights, but she suspects he'll love every minute.

Steinfeld also expressed a bittersweet feeling, already missing versions of her daughter that feel like yesterday, such as the tiny diapers that seemed enormous before her arrival. She muses on the future, hoping to braid her daughter's hair and watching her feet carry her through the world. She concludes by discussing how motherhood has transformed her, stating that it is not just about raising a child but about allowing oneself to become someone new repeatedly.

Each day with her daughter, she meets a softer, stronger, more patient, and more present version of herself, loving everything and everyone more deeply. She emphasizes that motherhood is comprised of tiny precious moments-the sway of tired hips at night, milk-drunk smiles, and the constant realization that her heart now lives outside her body. Steinfeld's newsletter provides an intimate glimpse into the early days of her family's life with their daughter, Harper Haize Allen





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Hailee Steinfeld Harper Haize Allen Josh Allen Baby Name Motherhood Beau Society Newborn Parenthood

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