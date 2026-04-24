Hailey Bieber and Dakota Johnson Shine at the TIME100 Gala

Hailey Bieber and Dakota Johnson were among the stars who graced the red carpet at the prestigious TIME100 Gala in New York City, honoring the world's most influential people. Dakota Johnson was interviewed by Taylor Swift, while Hailey Bieber supported her husband Justin at Coachella just days prior.

The TIME100 Gala, a highly anticipated event recognizing the world's most influential individuals, unfolded on Thursday evening at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

This year's gala saw a dazzling display of celebrity style and influence, with Hailey Bieber and Dakota Johnson taking center stage among the A-list attendees. The annual event celebrates those featured in TIME magazine's list of the 100 most influential people, and this year's selection included the acclaimed actress Dakota Johnson, who was notably interviewed by Taylor Swift, TIME's 2023 Person of the Year.

The atmosphere was electric as stars gathered to honor achievements across various fields, from arts and entertainment to innovation and leadership. The event served as a platform to acknowledge the impact these individuals have had on a global scale, solidifying their positions as cultural icons and change-makers. Hailey Bieber commanded attention on the red carpet in a stunning silver lace gown. The dress, a figure-hugging design, showcased her toned physique and featured delicate straps and a flowing train.

Complementing the ensemble, Bieber opted for her signature natural glam makeup look and styled her dirty blonde hair in loose waves. Her appearance at the gala followed closely after her supportive presence at Coachella, where she cheered on her husband, Justin Bieber, during his headlining performances.

Justin Bieber earned a substantial $10 million from his Coachella appearances, sharing the stage with fellow headliners Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G, and benefiting from surprise guest appearances by Billie Eilish, SZA, and Big Sean. While Justin was absent from the TIME100 Gala, Hailey confidently represented the couple, radiating poise and elegance as she navigated the red carpet solo. The event provided a moment for her to shine independently, demonstrating her own influence and style.

Dakota Johnson, also a honoree on the TIME100 list, made a striking entrance in a light gray gown with a dramatic cape. The cape was adorned with intricate vine-like jeweled embroidery around the collar, adding a touch of regal sophistication to her look. Johnson’s signature fringe framed her face, while the rest of her brunette hair cascaded down her back in effortless waves. Her makeup featured a smoky brown eyeshadow and a subtle peach-toned lip, completing the glamorous aesthetic.

As the daughter of Hollywood legends Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, Dakota Johnson carries a legacy of stardom, and her inclusion on the TIME100 list further cements her status as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. Both Bieber and Johnson took the opportunity to pose for photos together, showcasing a moment of camaraderie among the celebrated guests. The TIME100 Gala continues to be a significant event, bringing together influential figures and celebrating their contributions to the world





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