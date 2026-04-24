Hailey Bieber and Dakota Johnson Shine at the TIME100 Gala

Hailey Bieber and Dakota Johnson were among the A-list celebrities who attended the prestigious TIME100 Gala in New York City, celebrating the magazine's list of the 100 most influential people. The event also featured appearances by Nikki Glaser and Hilary Duff.

The TIME100 Gala, a prestigious annual event recognizing the world's most influential individuals, unfolded in New York City on Thursday evening, drawing a constellation of stars.

This year's gala, hosted at Jazz at Lincoln Center, celebrated those included in the magazine's 2026 list of the 100 most influential people. Among the first to grace the red carpet was Dakota Johnson, honored as one of the selected individuals. She was notably interviewed by Taylor Swift, Time's 2023 Person of the Year, adding another layer of star power to the event. Johnson captivated in a light gray gown featuring a dramatic cape adorned with intricate, vine-like jeweled embroidery.

Her signature fringe and flowing brunette waves completed the elegant look, paired with smoky brown eyeshadow and a peach-toned lip. Hailey Bieber, a previous honoree from the 2023 list, also made a striking appearance. She chose a dazzling silver lace gown that accentuated her figure, featuring delicate straps and a modest train. Bieber opted for her signature natural glam makeup and styled her dirty blonde hair down, radiating confidence as she posed for photographers.

Her attendance followed closely after her supportive presence at the final weekend of her husband Justin Bieber's successful Coachella takeover, where he earned an impressive $10 million. Bieber was a dedicated fan in the audience for both of Justin's headlining sets, which included surprise performances by Billie Eilish, SZA, and Big Sean. Justin Bieber himself was absent from the TIME100 Gala, allowing Hailey to shine solo on the red carpet.

The event wasn't just about the honorees; it was a showcase of style and elegance, with other celebrities making memorable entrances. Adding to the evening's glamour was Nikki Glaser, the event's host, who turned heads in a flowing baby blue gown with a daring stomach cutout, highlighting her toned physique. She accessorized with a matching glitter clutch and styled her silky blonde hair in soft curls, playfully twirling for the cameras to showcase the gown's design.

Hilary Duff also exuded sophistication in a pale yellow gown complemented by a sheer cloak. Her dark blonde hair was styled in a sleek updo, and she adorned herself with gold jewelry. Duff's makeup focused on enhancing her hazel eyes with dark brown eyeshadow and a glossy mauve lip. The TIME100 Gala served as a vibrant gathering of influential figures, celebrating achievements and showcasing the latest in fashion and entertainment.

The event highlighted the diverse range of individuals shaping the world, from artists and innovators to icons and leaders, solidifying its position as a cornerstone of cultural recognition





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

TIME100 Gala Hailey Bieber Dakota Johnson Celebrity Fashion Nikki Glaser Hilary Duff

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Justin Bieber Shares Romantic Behind-the-Scenes Coachella Moments Amid Triumphant Live ReturnJustin Bieber offers an intimate look at his Coachella headlining performances, featuring a sweet moment with wife Hailey and a viral stage cameo from Billie Eilish.

Read more »

Justin Bieber Shares Romantic Coachella Moments Amid Fan-Favorite Stage SurprisePop icon Justin Bieber offers an intimate look at his Coachella headlining experience, featuring romantic moments with wife Hailey and a viral stage appearance by Billie Eilish.

Read more »

Hailey Bieber Shows Support for Justin with Coachella-Inspired TattooModel Hailey Bieber shared a photo on Instagram revealing a temporary tattoo dedicated to her husband, Justin Bieber, following his successful Coachella performances. The tattoo, reading 'I JB' with a purple heart, was displayed alongside photos showcasing her style and celebrating Justin's record-breaking earnings at the festival.

Read more »

How To Style 90s Loafers in 2026, According To A Fashion WriterWondering how to wear 90s loafers now? From denim shorts to tailoring, discover effortless outfit ideas inspired by Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner.

Read more »

Lana Del Rey's Ex-Fiancé Clayton Johnson Opens Up About Her MarriageClayton Johnson, Lana Del Rey's former fiancé, discusses his feelings about her marriage to Jeremy Dufrene, expressing both happiness for her and a touch of bittersweetness. He explains how their connection formed and why he supports her happiness, even if it's not with him.

Read more »

Hailey Bieber and Dakota Johnson Shine at the TIME100 GalaHailey Bieber and Dakota Johnson were among the stars who graced the red carpet at the prestigious TIME100 Gala in New York City, honoring the world's most influential people. Dakota Johnson was interviewed by Taylor Swift, while Hailey Bieber supported her husband Justin at Coachella just days prior.

Read more »