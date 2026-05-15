Hailey Bieber and Justin's $1 Billion Sale of Rhode Skincare Brand

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's Rhode skincare brand was recently sold to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion. The couple, known for their mismatched styles, appeared in sync as they both opted for casual attire during the breakfast outing.

Hailey Bieber joined husband Justin and pal Kendall Jenner for breakfast on Thursday, after recently opening up about the $1 billion sale of her brand Rhode.

The 29-year-old Mango model put her toned legs on display and sipped on a pink-colored iced beverage for the outing in Los Angeles. The couple, often teased for their mismatched styles, appeared in sync this time as they both opted for casual attire. The beauty mogul - who shares son Jack Blues, 21 months, with the singer - wore barely visible black shorts that were obscured by an oversize navy blue sweatshirt.

Meanwhile Justin, 32, wore a purple Emily Dawn 'bug me' T-shirt, which retails for $200. He teamed the look with a multicolor knit beanie, baggy light grey pants, and green sneakers. The pop star – who is fresh off his Coachella performances – skillfully balanced an iPad on his head while inside West Hollywood's Architecture Cafe.

Hailey Bieber, 29, joined husband Justin, 32, and pal Kendall Jenner for breakfast on Thursday, after recently opening up about the $1 billion sale of her brand Rhode. Hailey added a pair of blue and white sneakers, as well as oval-shaped tortoiseshell eyeglasses.

Meanwhile Kendall, 30, was effortlessly chic in a black top and white jeans which she paired with a large brown Chanel bag. It comes after Hailey's skincare range Rhode was named one of Time's Most Influential Companies on a list of 100. In the accompanying article she revealed she intends to grow her business empire.

'I'm an entrepreneur at the end of the day. I want to expand in business and I want to be able to do more things – but I’m definitely not in a rush.

' Hailey showed how savvy she is as she wants to learn from the errors made by other business founders who sold before her. The mogul said: 'You hear a lot of stories that founders—they sell their business and they get pushed out or they leave or they just get a payday and they decide to move on.

' Hailey launched her much-anticipated brand in June 2022, releasing only three products at the time - Peptide Glazing Fluid, Barrier Restore Cream, and Peptide Lip Treatment. Justin wore a purple Emily Dawn 'bug me' T-shirt, which retails for $200. He teamed the look with a multicolor knit beanie, baggy light grey pants, and green sneakers. Kendall, 30, was effortlessly chic in a black top and white jeans which she paired with a large brown Chanel bag.

Since then, the brand has grown exponentially, expanding into different tinted lip products, blush and even viral phone cases that double as lip gloss carriers. Then in May 2025 she sold her business to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion while she was juggling life as a new mother after giving birth to son Jack Blues in August 2024. She told TIME of that period: 'I felt really stretched in a lot of ways.

' 'There's a lot of change happening all at once. It really showed me as a woman, as a businesswoman, as an entrepreneur, as a mom, as a wife, as a friend—really what my capacity was.

' After the sale, Hailey still serves as founder of the brand and Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation. Following her billion dollar deal she told her Instagram followers: 'I always had big dreams for the company, and the most important thing to me is to keep bringing rhode to more spaces, places, and faces globally.

' She gushed, 'I found a like-minded disruptor with a vision to be a different kind of company that believes in big ideas and innovation in the same way that I do and will help us continue to grow the brand. ' On Sunday, the multihyphenate commemorated her second year of motherhood with three sweet snaps on her Instagram Stories. Does celebrity status make it too easy to launch billion-dollar brands while others struggle? What's your view?

In May 2025 she sold her business to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion while she was juggling life as a new mother after giving birth to son Jack Blues in August 2024. She is seen May 4 in NYC. One was a black and white photo of her holding her son, with the caption, 'I love being your mommy.

' Justin and Hailey have maintained their son's privacy by never sharing photos of his face online. The protective mom previously told Vogue, 'We don’t take him to a lot of places. We don’t want anyone to…. I mean, you’ve just got to see how invasive it all is.

It feels mean to put a baby into that.

' The husband and wife will celebrate their eight-year wedding anniversary in September





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Hailey Bieber Justin Bieber Rhode Skincare Brand E.L.F. Beauty $1 Billion Sale Celebrity Status Launch Billion-Dollar Brands Business Empire Entrepreneur Innovation Motherhood Privacy Instagram Stories Anniversary Celebrity Couple

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