Hailey Bieber Celebrates Rhode and Supports Justin at Coachella

Hailey Bieber attended the Coachella festival, supporting her husband Justin Bieber and promoting her brand Rhode. She was seen wearing a vintage lingerie-inspired dress and enjoying the festival atmosphere, while also encouraging Justin's return to the stage.

Hailey Bieber enjoyed the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, over the weekend, embracing both the festive atmosphere and her entrepreneurial endeavors. The supermodel and wife of Justin Bieber , who performed at the festival, was spotted at the Rhode World pop-up, a promotional event for her skincare brand, Rhode .

Ditching her usual diet for the day, Hailey was photographed enjoying a fruity iced cocktail with Patron tequila and a mini burger, as captured in her Instagram Stories. Her appearance at the festival wasn't just about leisure; it was also a strategic opportunity to promote her brand. The Rhode Instagram page highlighted the 'rhode x the biebers collection,' with a full lineup launching on April 13th, emphasizing the brand's integration with the event and the broader Coachella experience. While supporting her husband, she celebrated the launch of her new collection and was seen using her products in the mirror. She also posed with a friend at the event, proving her support to her brand and the event. Hailey's fashion choices at Coachella were as noteworthy as her brand promotion. She wore a vintage lingerie-inspired mini-dress from Christian Dior's 1998 collection, sourced by her stylist Dani Michelle from the celebrity archive fashion site Tab Vintage. The dress, a vibrant combination of canary yellow and fuchsia pink silk and lace, was paired with metallic blue high-heeled mules, complementing her fresh tan and gold necklace. The choice of dress underscored her fashion sense. She showed her support for her husband while also supporting her own brand, while wearing a collection that truly represented her aesthetic. Her appearance at Coachella was a confluence of personal style, brand promotion, and support for her husband. The festival served as a vibrant backdrop for her to showcase both her personal brand and her support for Justin Bieber's return to the stage. She was not only seen supporting her husband but also the promotion of her business and new collection. Justin Bieber's performance at Coachella marked a significant moment in his career, and Hailey played a crucial role in his decision to headline the festival. Justin, making a comeback after a period away from touring, incorporated references to his wife and their 20-month-old son, Jack Blues, during his set. He delivered a performance that celebrated both new and old music, showcasing tracks from his recent albums, Swag and Swag II, alongside earlier hits. Footage from the performance showed Hailey in the crowd responding to her husband's tribute. The singer addressed his family directly from the stage, saying, 'Hailey, babe, hallelujah. Baby Jack, hallelujah.' Us Weekly reported sources close to Justin, indicating that Hailey had been a key influence in his decision to headline, with one source stating she 'nudged him and is always in his corner hyping him up.' A second source added, 'Hailey was definitely the driving force behind Justin doing Coachella,' highlighting her role in encouraging him to return to the stage. Other attendees included Kendall and Kylie Jenner, with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker also present. Justin is scheduled to return to headline the festival's second weekend on April 18th





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