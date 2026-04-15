Hailey Bieber Channeling Wonder Woman for YSL Summer Campaign Sparks Fan Debate

Hailey Bieber's latest YSL summer campaign ads have drawn comparisons to Wonder Woman, with fans divided over her iconic pose. The model also shared her style inspirations and offered her candid thoughts on New York versus Los Angeles.

Hailey Bieber has recently captured attention with her striking appearance in the latest YSL summer campaign, channeling a modern-day Wonder Woman . The 29-year-old supermodel struck a powerful pose in a blue and black one-piece swimsuit, adorned with thick gold bangle bracelets on each wrist, her hands firmly placed on her hips.

This iconic stance is famously associated with Lynda Carter’s portrayal of Wonder Woman in the beloved 1970s television series, and was later adopted by Gal Gadot for her cinematic interpretations of the superhero. However, not all fans immediately grasped Bieber's pose, leading to some confusion online. One Instagram follower questioned, 'Why is she standing like that... I don't get it?', while another made a somewhat crude remark, 'Where's the toilet, man?'. In defense of the model, a supportive follower commented, 'Notice how the haters are here before anybody else?? she’s really that girl…. Models have been posing like this for years now because it’s hailey y’all have something to say.' This striking visual comes shortly after Bieber, wife of Justin Bieber, shared her celebrity style inspirations in a recent feature for Interview magazine. Among her chosen style muses are musical icon Rihanna and actress Claire Forlani, particularly for her role in the Brad Pitt film Meet Joe Black. Bieber also revealed more of her aesthetic influences on her personal Pinterest page, curating boards filled with images of supermodels like Elle Macpherson, Amber Valletta, and Christy Turlington, citing them for beauty inspiration. She also included Elizabeth Hurley and Bridget Hall, noting the frequent comparisons she receives to Hall, especially when she emphasizes her freckles. Adding to her diverse list of inspirations are iconic actresses Julia Roberts from the 1990s, Sandra Bullock, and Gisele Bündchen. Bieber elaborated on her approach to creating these mood boards, explaining that she curates them on an annual basis. 'When I make boards, I make them for the year. My 2026 board has style, hair, makeup, vibe inspiration, and some things I just feel inspired by,' she revealed. Further into the interview, the model offered a candid comparison of New York City and Los Angeles, two cities she has resided in. She explained, 'I’m from New York so what I will say is that New York energetically is better than L.A.,' she began. 'Weather-wise, you can’t beat L.A. They both have bad traffic. New York is a little easier to maneuver with the subway and bikes, whereas in L.A. you’re confined to driving only. New York pizza and bagels sh** on L.A. and you can’t beat a New York deli. You’ll find a lot of good coffee in L.A., but you can walk into any deli in New York and just get a nice black coffee with cream and sugar and be happy. And then L.A. has better sushi.' Bieber also showcased different looks for the YSL campaign, including an image of her in a vibrant green track top paired with delicate silk and lace bottoms, holding a handbag. Another image featured her in an elegant pale blue dress that accentuated her legs, paired with chic ivory slingback pumps, further highlighting her versatility and sophisticated style for the brand. In closing, the runway star imparted encouraging advice to her followers: 'Take the risk. Even if you’re scared, try it. You don’t know unless you try.





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