Hailey Bieber Channels Wonder Woman in Striking YSL Summer Campaign, Debates NYC vs. LA

Hailey Bieber's new YSL summer campaign ads see her striking a powerful pose reminiscent of Wonder Woman, sparking fan reactions. The model also shared insights into her style inspirations and offered a candid comparison of New York City and Los Angeles.

Hailey Bieber is channeling iconic female energy in her latest campaign for YSL 's summer collection. The 29-year-old supermodel strikes a powerful pose in a striking blue-and-black one-piece swimsuit, adorned with bold gold bangle bracelets on each wrist. Her stance, with hands on hips and a commanding gaze, directly echoes the legendary Wonder Woman posture popularized by Lynda Carter in the 1970s television series and later adopted by Gal Gadot in her acclaimed film portrayals.

This deliberate stylistic choice has sparked a varied reaction among fans online. Some have expressed confusion, with one YSL Instagram follower questioning, Why is she standing like that... I don't get it? A more lighthearted, albeit crude, comment humorously suggested, Where's the toilet, man? However, the model also found staunch defenders. One follower rallied to her defense, observing, Notice how the haters are here before anybody else?? she’s really that girl…. Models have been posing like this for years now because it’s hailey y’all have something to say.

This fashion moment arrives as Bieber, wife of Justin Bieber, recently shared her style inspirations in an interview with Interview magazine. Her list of celebrity style heroes includes global music icon Rihanna and actress Claire Forlani, particularly for her role in the film Meet Joe Black. Bieber also revealed a curated collection of style muses on her Pinterest page, featuring influential figures such as Elle Macpherson, Amber Valletta, Christy Turlington, Elizabeth Hurley, and Bridget Hall. She noted the particular resonance of Bridget Hall, stating, Bridget Hall is somebody who I consistently, for the most part, have been told I look like, especially when I enhance my freckles, so she’s always on there.

The inspiration extends to other decades and genres, with Julia Roberts from the 90s, Sandra Bullock, and Gisele Bündchen also mentioned. Bieber elaborated on her creative process, explaining that she curates these boards annually. My 2026 board has style, hair, makeup, vibe inspiration, and some things I just feel inspired by, she explained.

Beyond fashion, Bieber also offered a candid comparison between her experiences living in New York City and Los Angeles. I’m from New York so what I will say is that New York energetically is better than L.A., she began. While acknowledging L.A.'s superior weather, she highlighted the shared struggle with traffic in both cities. However, she found New York more navigable with its subway and bike lanes, contrasting with L.A.'s reliance on driving. Culinary comparisons were also made, with Bieber asserting, New York pizza and bagels sh** on L.A. and you can’t beat a New York deli. She praised the ease of getting a simple black coffee in New York delis, although she did concede that L.A. offers better sushi.

Concluding her interview, the runway queen shared her overarching advice to her audience: Take the risk. Even if you’re scared, try it. You don’t know unless you try. In addition to the Wonder Woman-esque one-piece, the campaign also showcases Bieber in other stylish ensembles, including a vibrant green track top paired with delicate silk-and-lace bottoms, accessorized with a chic YSL handbag. Another look features her in an elegant pale blue dress that accentuates her legs, complemented by sophisticated ivory slingback pumps, further highlighting the versatility and aspirational nature of the YSL summer collection





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