Hailey Bieber Channels Wonder Woman in YSL Summer Campaign, Sparks Online Debate

Hailey Bieber's new YSL summer campaign ads feature her striking a pose reminiscent of Wonder Woman, drawing praise and criticism from fans. The model also discussed her style inspirations and offered her candid thoughts on New York versus Los Angeles.

Hailey Bieber has captivated audiences with her latest promotional work for Yves Saint Laurent's summer collection, striking a powerful pose that has drawn comparisons to the iconic Wonder Woman . The 29-year-old supermodel was featured in a striking blue and black one-piece swimsuit, adorned with bold gold bangle bracelets on each wrist.

She adopted a classic stance, placing her fists firmly on her hips, a pose famously embodied by Lynda Carter in the 1970s television series and later by Gal Gadot in her blockbuster films. This striking visual, however, has sparked a mixed reaction among fans online. While some praised the bold imagery, others expressed confusion. One YSL Instagram follower questioned the unconventional stance, asking, 'Why is she standing like that... I don't get it?' Another commenter made a rather crude remark, suggesting, 'Where's the toilet, man?' Fortunately for Bieber, not all reactions were negative. A supportive fan quickly defended the model, pointing out, 'Notice how the haters are here before anybody else?? she’s really that girl…. Models have been posing like this for years now because it’s hailey y’all have something to say.' This public display of style inspiration follows a recent interview with Interview magazine where Bieber revealed her celebrity style inspirations. She named Rihanna and Claire Forlani, particularly her role in Meet Joe Black, as significant influences. Her aesthetic inspirations are further cataloged on her Pinterest page, featuring a curated collection of supermodels and actresses. Bieber shared, 'I have a pin of Elle Macpherson, a pin of Amber Valletta, and a lot of Christy Turlington just for beauty inspo. There’s some Elizabeth Hurley on here, a lot of Bridget Hall.' She elaborated on the recurring presence of Bridget Hall, noting, 'Bridget Hall is somebody who I consistently, for the most part, have been told I look like, especially when I enhance my freckles, so she’s always on there.' The list extends to include beloved actresses from the 90s, such as Julia Roberts and Sandra Bullock, as well as supermodel Gisele. Bieber also provided insight into her creative process for developing these mood boards, explaining, 'When I make boards, I make them for the year. My 2026 board has style, hair, makeup, vibe inspiration, and some things I just feel inspired by.' Beyond her fashion musings, the supermodel offered a candid assessment of life in both New York and Los Angeles, cities she has called home. She described the energetic vibrance of New York as superior to Los Angeles, stating, 'I’m from New York so what I will say is that New York energetically is better than L.A.' However, she acknowledged the undeniable advantage of Los Angeles when it comes to weather, conceding, 'Weather-wise, you can’t beat L.A.' Both cities, she noted, suffer from traffic issues, but she highlighted New York's superior public transportation options, making it easier to navigate via subway and bicycles, unlike Los Angeles which is primarily car-dependent. Bieber passionately defended New York's culinary scene, proclaiming, 'New York pizza and bagels sh** on L.A. and you can’t beat a New York deli. You’ll find a lot of good coffee in L.A., but you can walk into any deli in New York and just get a nice black coffee with cream and sugar and be happy. And then L.A. has better sushi.' Concluding her interview with valuable advice for her followers, the runway queen encouraged them to embrace boldness and take chances. 'Take the risk,' she urged. 'Even if you’re scared, try it. You don’t know unless you try.' In her YSL campaign, Bieber was also seen in a stylish green track top paired with silk and lace bottoms, accessorized with a chic handbag. Another look featured her in an elegant pale blue dress that showcased her legs, complemented by ivory slingback pumps, further highlighting her versatility and sophisticated style





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