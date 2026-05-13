Hailey Bieber Collaborates with Mango for Summer Campaign

Hailey Bieber has launched a new collaboration with Mango, making her style even more accessible for her millions of followers. The influencer has been unveiled as the face of the high street brand's summer Craft Your Own Story campaign.

SHOP: Have YOU got a story? Email tips@dailymail.co.ukDaily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more She's one of her generation's most influential celebrities, becoming a bona fide trendsetter in the fashion space, dominating social media feeds and selling her beauty brand Rhode for a staggering $1 billion last year.

And now Hailey Bieber has launched a new collaboration with Mango, making her style even more accessible for her millions of followers. After already landing campaigns this year with DKNY and Alaïa, the influencer has now been unveiled as the face of the high street brand's summer Craft Your Own Story campaign.

She follows in the footsteps of a slew of fashion icons who have collaborated with Mango, including Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Scarlett Johansson, Claudia Schiffer, Penélope Cruz, and her BFF Kendall Jenner. The sun-soaked campaign was shot in Hailey's home city of Los Angeles and emulates the clean girl aesthetic that the star has been credited as bringing the forefront of contemporary fashion.

While the clothes are a reflection of the model's own personal style, full of stylish off-duty pieces that all feel unmistakably summer-ready. Speaking about the collaboration to V magazine, the beauty mogul branded the collection as 'chic and wearable' and representative of one of her most vital fashion mantras: 'Less is more'.

Cotton Jacket £79.99 Shop Check Crop Shirt £35.99 Shop Frilled Mini Shorts £35.99 Shop Crop Top £29.99 Shop Leather Belt £45.99 Shop Fitted open-back dress £45.99 Shop Bomber Jacket £79.99 Shop Tank Top £12.99 Shop Knit Mini Shorts £39.99 Shop Suede Shoulder Bag £199.99 Shop Sunglasses £19.99 Shop Hoop Earrings £12.99 Sho





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Mango Hailey Bieber Summer Campaign Craft Your Own Story Clean Girl Aesthetic Fashion Icons Accessibility Personal Style Less Is More Oversized Outwear Micro Shorts Fitted Minidress Accessories Satin Scarf Hoop Earrings

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