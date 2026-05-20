Hailey Bieber Flaunts Her Incredible Figure in Victoria's Secret Campaign

Hailey Bieber poses for a sizzling new Victoria's Secret campaign, flaunting her jaw-dropping physique in lacy black underwear and heels. She also talks about her beauty brand, Rhode, and her commitment to maintaining an accessible approach to skincare.

She is never shy showing off her incredible figure. And Hailey Bieber was at it again this week as she posed for a super sexy new Victoria's Secret campaign.

The model, 29, flaunted her incredible figure in lacy black underwear and heels as she worked her best angles for the camera. Hailey's sultry look was completed with a skimpy camisole top, while in other shots she wore matching bandeau sets. For another shot she wore an animal-print crop top and tiny denim shorts while posing on an LA balcony.

It comes as the star was recently forced to deny rumors she underwent a Brazilian Butt Lift, saying she made a 'commitment' to herself not to alter her appearance with the help of a doctor. Hailey Bieber displayed her incredible figure in underwear and heels as she posed for a sizzling new Victoria's Secret campaign this week. The model, 29, flaunted her jaw-dropping physique in a black bandeau set teamed with a leather jacket.

In an interview with Allure magazine last year, the mother-of-one instead credited her fit physique to working out four times a week. She specifically cited lunges as the exercise that best help tone her bottom. Hailey's beauty brand Rhode is valued at approximately $1 billion as of May 2025, following an acquisition deal by elf Beauty.

And last week she told Time magazine that she drew a firm 'line in the sand' before agreeing to the blockbuster deal that transformed her from celebrity founder into one of the beauty industry's most closely watched entrepreneurs. She reflected on the company's rapid rise and her determination to maintain what she described as an accessible approach to skincare following its acquisition by elf Beauty.

The deal – one of the most talked-about celebrity beauty transactions of the past year – further cemented her status as a major force in the cosmetics industry amid continuing fascination with her marriage to Bieber. In her Time profile she said about 'manifesting' a target sale price of $1 billion for her brand: 'I'm somebody who really believes in, like, what you say out loud is very important. Our words are important.

' The entrepreneur explained she set a clear financial target before entering negotiations around the company's future. Hailey added: 'I was like, 'It has to be this number. I will not go for less.

' It was a goal. Hailey's sultry look was completed with a skimpy camisole top, while in other shots she wore matching bandeau sets. She looked stunning as she showed off her perfectly toned legs and posed up a storm. Hailey fixed the camera with a sultry stare as she posed up a storm.

She lounged in bed in a dark red set for another shot. It comes as the star was recently forced to deny rumors she underwent a Brazilian Butt Lift, saying she made a 'commitment' to herself not to alter her appearance with the help of a doctor. In an interview with Allure magazine last year, the mother-of-one instead credited her fit physique to working out four times a week.

Hailey works out four times a week to maintain her incredible figure. For another look she wore an animal-print crop top and tiny denim shorts while posing on an LA balcony. Following the acquisition, she stepped into the roles of chief creative officer and head of innovation, maintaining direct involvement in the brand she launched as part of the growing wave of celebrity-backed skincare and beauty labels.

Rhode quickly became one of the most visible names in the market through minimalist branding, viral lip treatments and aggressive social media marketing strategies that resonated particularly with younger consumers. It comes after Hailey was busy supporting her husband Justin at his Coachella set recently. Justin headlined the festival and Hailey was spotted in the crowd singing away alongside a sea of other famous faces





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Hailey Bieber Victoria's Secret Campaign Figure Underwear Heels Camisole Top Bandeau Sets Animal-Print Crop Top Tiny Denim Shorts LA Balcony Brazilian Butt Lift Working Out Fitness Celebrity Beauty Beauty Industry Acquisitions Celebrity-Backed Skincare Social Media Marketing Younger Consumers Justin Bieber Coachella Set

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