Hailey Bieber, Jenner, and Elordi in Relationship News

A lineup of models, including Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum, and Jacob Elordi, have all been linked to one another due to the social circles they move in.

Hailey Bieber has landed a major swimsuit campaign . On Wednesday the 29-year-old supermodel was named the new digital brand ambassador for Italian swimwear brand Calzedonia .

She is now in good company with Kendall Jenner and Heidi Klum, previous models for the brand. Hailey looked very tanned as she posed by a swimming pool with her hair down over her shoulders and wore a pale yellow bikini with black piping and an ivory sequined two piece. The Arizona native is known for her swimsuit appearances but recently denied rumors of undergoing a Brazilian Butt Lift.

In another development, Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi, who have known each other for years, are reportedly in a relationship. Their connection was gradual, with both attending the same events and being around each other quite frequently in Los Angeles. Kylie Jenner, Kendall's sister, is believed to have played matchmaker between the pair





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Hailey Bieber Swimsuit Campaign Calzedonia Jenner Jacob Elordi Brazilian Butt Lift Fitness Lunges Relationship News Indulge Brands Kylie Jenner

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