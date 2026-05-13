Hailey Bieber Models for Alaïa's Summer Fall 26 Archetypes Campaign

Hailey Bieber, the Rhode skincare founder, is the face of French luxury brand Alaïa's Summer Fall 26 Archetypes campaign. She showcased her supermodel-like beauty in a series of stylish outfits, including a long teal coat, a black bodysuit, a white, halter-styled minidress, and a cream-colored bodysuit with red floral details.

Hailey Bieber looked every bit the supermodel as she lent her beauty to a major fashion campaign. On Tuesday, it was revealed that the Rhode skincare founder, 29, is the face of French luxury brand Alaïa 's Summer Fall 26 Archetypes campaign.

She donned a long teal coat with a revealing slit, a pair of black pumps, and a sleek ponytail. In another image, she wowed in a long-sleeved, black bodysuit with purple tights and open-toed pumps. She also modeled a white, halter-styled minidress with a small cutout and a cream-colored bodysuit with red floral details. She completed her looks with open-toed black pumps and a white, layered skirt.

Her latest modeling gig comes just one day after she showcased her incredible bikini body on Instagram. She almost spilled out of her skimpy bikini top in a new image shared to Instagram on Monday morning. Several of her celebrity friends like Gigi Hadid, Christine Quinn, and Candice Swanepoel hit the like button.

She also discussed the sale of her skincare brand Rhode in a new interview with Time, revealing she drew a firm 'line in the sand' before agreeing to the blockbuster deal





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Hailey Bieber Alaïa Summer Fall 26 Archetypes Campaign Model Outfit Skincare Brand Rhode

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